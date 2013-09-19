E! has cancelled "What Would Ryan Lochte Do," a reality series centering on the life of the Olympic swimmer, after only one season.

"What Would Ryan Lochte Do" saw consistently low ratings for the network, with the premiere drawing just 800,000 viewers and dropping to around 300,000 by the finale.

Although E! declined to comment on the end of the show, a source close to the network told The Huffington Post that they would "love to work with Ryan again."

On the show's finale in May, Lochte admitted to seeing a great life for himself in LA. “I see me being a designer, I see me being a model, I see me being a TV star. I see everything out there," he told his family.

Although he ultimately decided to stay in his hometown in Florida, it may be time for Lochte to get on those big dreams of his.

TV Shows Olympians Should Do