How to Make Pizza At Home

For more food drink and travel videos visit www.potluckvideo.com
Pizza at home doesn't always have to mean delivery - it's easier to make yourself than you might think.
So we went to one of the best to get a recipe for a non-traditional version. L'Amico's Laurent Tourondel shares his recipe for a savory mushroom pizza, perfect for the winter.
Watch the video above for the full recipe!
For more great food, drink and travel videos make sure to check out Potluck Video's website, head over to our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW LIFESTYLE
HuffPost Lifestyle is a daily newsletter that will make you happier and healthier — one email at a time. Learn more
Newsletter