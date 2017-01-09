(VIDEO) Facebook's Schachtel Eyes Expanding Live Video Ad Test

LAS VEGAS -- Facebook is testing advertising inside its Facebook Live live broadcasting system, and is planning to grow the number of ads served this year.

Facebook global technology and telecom strategy director Jane Schachtel revealed the plans to Beet.TV in this video interview recorded at the Consumer Electronics Show.

"We're testing, in Facebook Live, short ad breaks," she said. "Those tests are going pretty well.

"As we gain more positive traction in those short ad breaks, we're looking to expand them in to Facebook Live but also in to video."

Facebook began testing Facebook Live ads with a small collection of partners back in the fall. Until then, broadcasters were buying sponsored posts to promote their broadcasts.

And Facebook Live is one of the dominant themes for Facebook at the electronics show in Las Vegas, with several exhibitioning companies using the system to livecast product announcements.

"With 360 or Facebook Live, people are launching new products," Schachtel added. "(Car company) Faraday Future used Facebook Live to launch their car. It's like I was in the front row able to see Faraday Future's beautiful new car. Same thing with NVIDIA.

"For publishers, it's a monetisation opportunity. For brands, it's an opportunity to have an ad inside their own Facebook Live story."

This video was produced as part Beet.TV's coverage of CES 2017 presented by 605. For more videos from the series, please visit this page.

You can find this post on Beet.TV.