(VIDEO) Premium Video's Evolving Value According to FreeWheel, Integral Ad Science & Mediaocean

What is the value of premium video in the modern marketing mix? Big and growing, according to a three-strong panel assembled by Beet.TV to chew over the latest issues.

In this interview, our panelists discuss lingering fraud issues, vendor challenges and the multi-dimensional value of video...

Cross-platform brand safety

Brand safety on web may have been improved by software, but is still a problem on mobile and new platforms like connected TV, according to Integral Ad Science general manager Kevin Lenane.

"We can now measure viewability in in-app and mobile," he said. "But there's probably I would say generally less being done about brand safety on mobile and other things, you know, there's fraud models on mobile now, too, but it's definitely newer than web, and then if you look at connected TV, it's wow, we have even less there."

Vendor value

Many ad-tech vendors are taking too much and not providing enough value, according to FreeWheel's agency VP James Rothwell.

"I think there's a lot of extraction of value without actually the creation of value there," he said. "So we need to find ways--better ways--of bringing the buyer and seller together to ensure that they are using partners all the way through that value chain."

Video's broad context

Video advertising can be valuable in its own right but can also provide a boost to other aspects of a marketing campaign, according to Mediaocean's product VP Cordie DePascale.

"I'd look at TV, I'd look at video, I'd look at display, and I'd find ways to show that when I package it all up together in a certain way, they lift each other up," he said. "We kind of have to get people comfortable with that idea and bring the comfort across from what they do in TV today."

This panel was chaired by Furious Corp founder Ashley J. Swartz.

This panel was conducted at Beet Retreat 2016: The Transformation of Television Advertising, an executive retreat presented by Videology with AT&T AdWorks and the 605. Please find more videos from the event here.

You can find this post on Beet.TV.

