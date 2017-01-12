(VIDEO) Renault Will Shift To Addressable TV Ads By 2019

LAS VEGAS -- Auto maker Renault has a plan to move away from traditional, inefficient mass advertising to consumer-targeted ads within two years, including on TV.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show, Renault marketing communications VP Bastien Schupp told Beet.TV: "Moving from mass marketing to marketing to individuals is one of the key challenges for us in the next two to three years. (We plan), until 2019, to move from mass marketing to marketing to individuals."

Schupp, a car marketing veteran, says the plan will be executed in different regions at different times, because different countries are more or less mature when it comes to data strategy, addressable TV and consumer readiness.

The motivation for the shift is fascinating. The car industry is one of the most important sectors to TV advertising. But we have recently heard from several ad-tech vendors that the auto industry also has most to gain from laser-targeted TV and video ads. Renault's Schupp now explains for the car marque's perspective.

"Today, at any given time, only 4% of the people are in-market to buy a car," he says. "And yet, we put almost 90% of our resources against these people, just because we don't know any better.

"Thanks to addressability, we should be able to reduce the amount of resource we put against convincing people to buy a specific car, take that money out and tell much more interesting, relevant stories to people who are not interested in buying a car tomorrow."

Schupp says Renault's big plan has three pillars:

Securing Renault's data infrastructure. Changing the way it produces ad creative for an age of dynamically-presented, individually-targeted ad assembly. Altering the way in which the company buys its media.

Amid all that change, one thing will remain consistent, however, Schupp says - no matter what form it takes, creativity will remain paramount.