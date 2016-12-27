(VIDEO) Three Trends In Addressable's 2x2 Roadmap, Acxiom's Schmitt Sees

MIAMI -- Now around 50 million US homes could be at the end of so-called "addressable" TV, giving advertisers a wider canvas on which to paint household-targeted TV ads.

What's next? Eric Schmitt has identified three big changes occurring amid the revolution. The VP of TV at marketing data company Acxiom, in this panel interview with Beet.TV, offers up the following. "I would say there's three big changes that we're tracking," he says:

Faster turnaround times. "Match the data faster, get the outputs out there, make it as fast as digital." Greater diversity of data sources: "So, it's not just Nielsen, it's not just age demo from one of our great sources, but I've got this new data provider in industry XYZ that has this data source, how can I use that?" Cross-platform. "We're seeing the use case ... with regards to taking cookies and bringing them back to addressable, which has ... serious privacy reviews and governance reviews. Be careful on behalf of the whole ecosystem for how those things can be done."

If that sounds complex, Schmitt thinks of the broad opportunity on a simple grid. "I think of it as a 2x2," he says. "You've got digital and TV, you've got planning or targeting and measurement."

The same panel also heard from:

Lock Dethero, business development VP of Neustar, an ad-tech company offering data management platform, customer data intelligence, marketing analytics, activation, compliance solutions and fraud detection.

Brad Danaher, TV partnerships manager at data giant Experian.

Danaher says his goal is to help advertisers use Experian data, work with agencies and buyers to action decisions through any media channel.

This panel was conducted at Beet Retreat 2016: The Transformation of Television Advertising, an executive retreat presented by Videology with AT&T AdWorks and the 605. Please find more videos from the event here.

This interview was conducted by Matt Prohaska, CEO of Prohaska Consulting.

Dethero said brands can take data on anonymous website visitors, match it against a cookie pool, translate it in to subscriber IDs or TV audiences, and distribute those audience profiles out to addressable TV platforms.