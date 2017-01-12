(VIDEO) Time Inc's Murray Eyes Cross-Brand Content For Digital Age

LAS VEGAS -- Over the two decades that magazines have been embracing the web, the strategy for many has flip-flopped between two models - showcasing existing magazine titles and a portal roll-up of content from across those titles.

Time Inc thinks it has done pretty well at converting its magazines to digital. Now it wants to tap their individual strengths to build cross-brand verticals.

Speaking with Beet.TV in this video interview, Time Inc chief content officer Alan Murray says the group clocked 140m unique visitors last month.

"A lot of it has just been done by extending the magazines in to digital," Murray says. "What we're now trying to do is organise ourselves to take better advantage of digital opportunities.

"We have nine different magazines that do food content. South Living does a lot, Cooking Light, Real Simple. Each of them by themselves is not that big a player in the digital world. Put 'em all together and they have 40m uniques - they are one of the power players in food.

"We're creating an organization that allows us to take advantage of those kinds of opportunities. Same is true in health, in a number of different areas."

Time Inc now has websites like Extra Crispy and Health whose content is partly taken from some of its specific magazine title sites.

Next up, Murray expects the video revolution to finally bed in soon.

