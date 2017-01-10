The Top 10 Workout Songs For January 2016

This month's top 10 workout songs provide an excellent balance of fresh faces with new tunes and fresh takes on recent favorites. Starting with the former group, you'll find tracks featuring a trio of folks who've never appeared in our monthly recap before: English indie pop singer Dua Lipa, country songstress Lauren Alaina, and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson.
On the fresh take front, you'll find remixes of collaborations featuring Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta and more. Lastly, special consideration should be given to Yellow Claw and Yade Lauren's "Love and War" which is both the most popular and fastest song of the month. If you're looking for inspiration for your next run, you'll find plenty below. To that end, here's the full top 10 list--according to the votes logged on workout music site Run Hundred.
- Lauren Alaina - "Road Less Traveled" - 113 BPM
- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - "Just Hold On" - 116 BPM
- Fifth Harmony - "That's My Girl" - 101 BPM
- Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - "In the Name of Love (The Him Remix)" - 125 BPM
- DJ Snake & Justin Bieber - "Let Me Love You (Marshmello Remix)" - 120 BPM
- Sean Paul & Dua Lipa - "No Lie" - 102 BPM
- John Legend - "Love Me Now" - 125 BPM
- David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis - "Would I Lie to You (Cash Cash Remix)" - 127 BPM
- Sia - "Never Give Up" - 91 BPM
- Yellow Claw & Yade Lauren - "Love & War" - 161 BPM
