The Top 10 Workout Songs For January 2016

This month's top 10 workout songs provide an excellent balance of fresh faces with new tunes and fresh takes on recent favorites. Starting with the former group, you'll find tracks featuring a trio of folks who've never appeared in our monthly recap before: English indie pop singer Dua Lipa, country songstress Lauren Alaina, and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson.

On the fresh take front, you'll find remixes of collaborations featuring Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta and more. Lastly, special consideration should be given to Yellow Claw and Yade Lauren's "Love and War" which is both the most popular and fastest song of the month. If you're looking for inspiration for your next run, you'll find plenty below. To that end, here's the full top 10 list--according to the votes logged on workout music site Run Hundred.