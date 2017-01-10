So Long Barack, Don't Be A Stranger

A lanky untested junior senator and former state legislator came upon us so many years ago, presenting an unlikely scenario, not the least of which he was named in part Hussein, and yet he brought such grace and honor without scandal to our highest office that we have reason to be proud we elected him twice.

"If I had told you eight years ago that America would reverse a great recession, reboot our auto industry and unleash the longest stretch of job creation in our history. If I had told you that we would open up a new chapter with the Cuban people, shut down Iran's nuclear weapons program without firing a shot, take out the mastermind of 9/11. If I had told you that we would win marriage equality and secure the right to health insurance for another 20 million of our fellow citizens. If I had told you all that you might have said our sights were set a little too high. But that's what we did."