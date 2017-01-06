THE BLOG

World's Oldest Drag Queen Has Something To Say...

01/06/2017 03:19 pm ET
Davey Wavey Gay guru and digital storyteller

The year was 1932.

A gallon of gas was 10 cents.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt won in a landslide presidential election.

And James "Gypsy" Haake, the reigning Guinness World Record holder for oldest working drag queen, was born.

Gypsy, who is currently featured in Palm Spring's Carnival Cabaret, has something to say. And when an 84-year-old drag queen who was at Stonewall and who lived through the AIDS crisis speaks, you bow down and listen.

