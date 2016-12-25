RE-MEET JOHN DOE

I think it's going to be hard, harder than years past, to let go of Christmas given what we are all about to be dealing with for the next four years.

Right now, until the huge, expensive, crystal ball drops (which seems oddly symbolic now), America feels the way it is supposed to feel.

People are zestfully cordial and almost ambitiously polite. We wish each other happiness and health as liberally as a Pez dispenser generously spitting out the next reward of teeny brick candy.

We are a nostaligic bunch by nature, despite the trendy movement to live in the gluten free moment. America just loves to revel in it's past. If we could all carry George Washington's baby pictures in our wallets, we most definitely would.

We love our old movies, our old songs, our old houses. When life becomes harsh or unreasonable, we can always, on demand, flick on the dreamy switch and take off from any number of tarmacs that sit, ready for takeoff, in the airport of our minds, to jet off to faraway left in our wake places that, will make us feel coddled and adored the second that we land.

We yearn by profession. We miss constantly. We sugar our sadness with distractions. We whisper frantically to our long lost parents behind closed doors who respond just like God when he talks to us, if only to remind us that we are not as abandoned and alone as we think we are.

We look for ourselves in every fresh new face that we meet, secretly hoping that just the right one will suddenly smile back and suddenly it will feel like it's raining torrents of sunlight.

We know how to comfort ourselves 21st century style.

Soothing, self-assured, grown up NPR voices gently massage our shoulders, air kiss our furrowed brows and lovingly reshape our badly misshapened elasticized souls and leave small, meaningful messages for us, like chocolates on a hotel pillow, that remind us that life is still sweet and meaningful.

TV sets, which have always been the ready to suckle, electronic babysitting nannies of our lives, stand ready to serve, sell us luxury cars or brain wash us like a QVC version of A Manchurian Candidate but by night's end, when they are finally just exhausted as we are, they make the conscious choice to become generous, impervious nightlights and even the commercials sound like distant, tuck you in lullabies.

We are Houdini quality escape artists of the mind, each and every one of us, wired, thanks to evolution, to believe that we can pick any lock, break any chain, escape from any self contained water tank.

In other words, we know how to get through the night and the hundreds of ones after that. Most of us don't go on vacations very often, but know how to throw on our symbolic trunks and bikinis and race towards the place where we can at least feel the power of where sun meets shore.

We are a silver lining playbook civilization and no temporary for now, Trump, Pence, McConnell, Ryan or Bannon can ever take that away from us, no matter hard they try.

We know how to get by. We will always be Grapes of Wrath of Kahn survivors. Throw any kind of end of the world biblical catastrophe at us: earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods, greedy, plundering, self- possessed swamp filling Republicans.

And just when we reach our limit and find ourselves Frank Capra style, on the edge of suicide and despair on the snowy rooftop of Christmas, love pulls us back and our stalwart sidekick will turn towards the face of evil and say:

"Oh, John if it's worth dying for, it's worth living for." Oh please, John. You wanna be honest, don't ya? Well you don't have to die to keep the John Doe ideal alive. Someone already died for that once. The first John Doe. And he's kept that ideal alive for nearly 2,000 years. It was He who kept it alive in them. And He'll go on keeping it alive for ever and always--for every John Doe movement these men kill, a new one will be born. That's why those bells are ringing, John. They're calling to us, not to give up but to keep on fighting, to keep on pitching. Oh, don't you see darling? This is no time to give up. You and I, John, we...Oh, no, no John. If you die, I want to die too. Oh, Oh, I love you."

Happy New Year.