Regulatory Projects: Golden Rules for Project Managers

Regulatory projects and the 12 rules for project managers that make their fast-track projects a success

Regulatory projects are not projects about rocket science, but in most cases can be very trying and time-consuming. One of the reasons can be the considerable management attention required. Even if they take a lot of attention, it should not give us a reason to forget the basics about the tested ways of managing our projects. Below are the golden rules for successful regulatory projects:

1. Politely exclude your manager from your project meetings, as otherwise no one will listen to you and your project will end in a disaster where two managers are involved, with none of them being really 100% in charge.

2. Make sure that your experts' holidays are aligned with your deliverables and ask your experts to make sure their holidays are aligned with your deliverables.

3. In case you have the luck to have an excellent core team of experts and your project was a success, ask the line managers of your experts via email to consider their commitment and efforts for the year-end assessment and include your project sponsor in this communication.

4. Assign a clear responsibility to each expert and make sure that the experts are involved in all decisions related to his or her subject.

5. Make sure you build a unity where all experts respect and support each other.

6. Make sure your meetings are kept small and include only the relevant project members. Relevant people are those who have a task to perform after each meeting.

7. Avoid involving senior managers, as they will waste their time and their experts' time to explain details that are only relevant to the experts.

8. Set up a call or meeting for 20-30 minutes to inform relevant senior managers about the current project status and include the relevant experts in this call/meeting.

9. Send weekly updates to senior managers via a short email and inform them about the project status of the week, what the issues are and what is planned to be performed next week.

10. Set up daily meetings with the relevant experts and send daily updates to senior managers when time is critical.

11. Ask your core team of experts about the right communication style for the project and, after agreeing on it, stick to it.

12. Make your project a success by following the rules above and add new rules once the existing rules have become part of the culture in all your projects.

Let us know if there are other basic rules around regulatory projects that should be included.

Follow Ella Thuiner on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ourfuturebank