" After The Deluge " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

I’ve been trying to call my Presbyterian minister friend in Jacksonville, Fl to see how he is doing post Hurricane Irma. For the past two days, the phone has had a constant busy sound. I wonder if the power is off at his church which is situated not that far from the St. John’s River? Right before the storm, I called him and he asked me “Hey, are you checking up on me? I said, “Your right baby, it’s my job to check up on you, to make sure you are okay !”

These thoughts, these concerns pass by as I watch the scenes unfurl in the aftermath for both Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. There was too much water all at once, there was too much damage of homes, buildings, dreams, and lives. Whole neighborhoods and sections of cities and locales laid to waste.

I look at scenes of the Jacksonville Landing, Riverside District, a section of I-10 in West Houston, a church in Port Aransas, TX where I preached a few times, all underwater, and structurally altered and it feels surreal. How did this distorted, grotesque picture make its way into our visual field? Who invited this unwanted guest?

I realize that it’s one thing to briefly look at these pictures of misery and its completely another prospect of living with this visual carnage day after day.

Years ago, after Hurricane Katrina, I would drive east out from New Orleans, La on I-10 to Slidell, La. For 25 miles or more, the view was one of massive destruction, debris, piles of wood, rubble, a Six-Flags amusement park totally in ruin, with the remains of a roller coaster skeleton standing all alone. The scene looked like a futuristic lunar landscape. You almost expected aliens to show up on rocket-propelled motorcycles.

The writer of the book of Revelation observes:

“Then I saw “a new heaven and a new earth,”[a] for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. 2 I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. 3 And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. 4 ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’[b] or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

5 He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!” Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.” ( Revelation 21: 1-5 )

Apocalyptic events can be very scary. They tear away what we thought was stable, secure and lasting. Instead of calm, there is turmoil, instead of peace, there is anxiety.

The aftermath of this deluge has been anything but smooth so far. There have been a lot of bumps, a lot of rocks in the road. A lot of continuing strange sights.

Chris Hedges reminds us:

A society in crisis flees to the reassuring embrace of con artists and charlatans. Critics who ring alarm bells are condemned as pessimists who offer no "hope," the drug that keeps a doomed population passive. The current administration—which removed Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan from the White House website as soon as Donald Trump took office—and the Republican Party are filled with happy climate deniers. They have adopted a response to climate change similar to that of the Virginia Legislature: ban discussion of climate change and replace the term with the less ominous "recurrent flooding." This denial of reality—one also employed by those who assure us we can adapt—is driven by fossil fuel and animal agriculture industries that along with the rich and corporations fund the political campaigns of elected officials. They fear that a rational, effective response to climate change will impede profits. Our corporate media, dependent on advertising dollars, contributes to the conspiracy of silence. It ignores the patterns and effects of climate change, focusing instead on feel-good stories about heroic rescues or dramatic coverage of flooded city centers and storm refugee caravans fleeing up the coast of Florida.

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, I used to like and welcome the rain with its sound hitting the roof, watching the drops fall of the green leaves and bushes. Rain then was comforting. Now, I find myself almost shuttering when the rain comes, fearful that it may be too much all at once.

Like Noah, after the Great Flood, I am looking for the rainbow, the sign that God’s presence will be constant, sustaining and that life will be preserved.

Again, these terrible storms provide the take away that we must be vigilant for the care of our planet Earth, our home that God has given us. We can’t mouth the message of one of our former Presidents who said regarding the climate:

“Don’t worry, we’ll all be dead by then!”

As the waters recede, may be affirm that we have not only survived, but that we are compelled to work to secure preparations for minimum destruction regarding future catastrophes.

We need to be the doves who will carry the olive branches.