" All Reptile-All The Time ! " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

One could argue that the role of government and regulatory agencies is to protect the public. Why then is it that we haven’t seen any evidence of this happening in the state of Texas?

This year the Texas State Legislature met twice. Initially, there was the session involving all bills filed and the Sunset process (where every ten years , on a staggered basis, all state agencies are reviewed). During the Spring session, several bills were considered including S.B 4, the sanctuary cities bill, which will allow law enforcement officers to demand identification papers if someone is arrested and they are suspected of being undocumented. Also, the infamous S.B. 3 “the bathroom bill “was considered:

“The Senate State Affairs Committee signed off on Senate Bill 3, which would restrict bathroom use in government buildings and public schools based on the sex listed on a person’s birth certificate. Such restrictions would keep most transgender men, women and children from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.” Texas committee passes 'bathroom bill' after 10 hours of testimony ...https://www.texastribune.org/2017/07/21/watch-hundreds-texas-testify-bathroom-bill/.

During the Spring Session This bill was initially presented and passed by the Senate, but not passed by the House. Governor Abbott called for a special session of the legislature this past summer to consider this bill again, as well as to pass legislation to reauthorize the state medical licensing, social work, professional counselor, and marriage and family therapists boards. The bathroom bill did not get approved, but in the process the taxpayers of Texas were left to pay$ 1 million. Hey, Texplainer: What will the special session cost taxpayers? | The ...https://www.texastribune.org/2017/.../hey-texplainer-what-breakdown-cost-special-s

There was also the last- minute renewal of the Medical and other boards named above. The legislature only renewed the authorization for the boards just days before it was to start shutting down completely. In the case of the Texas Medical Board, it would leave the State without an agency to police doctors. The Brief: It's the last day of the 85th Texas ... - The Texas Tribune https://www.texastribune.org/.../brief-tension-between-house-and-senate-escalates-sess...

How is the Texas Legislature protecting the public welfare?

There is now also the challenge with regarding to the regulation of social service and mental health professions. Until August 30, the Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners was aligned with the Department of State Health Services. The legislature voted to transfer the board to Texas Health Human Services Commission effective September 1. There were bills to have the licensure boards for Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy, Licensed Professional Counselors, Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselors and Clinical Psychologists be under one roof but it did not pass. Many licensees of these boards wanted to have the new combined board to be named the Behavioral Health Care Executive Council, as this would provide effectiveness, efficiency, and streamline processes for the public and licensees.

What could go wrong? Plenty !

Consider the following:

Currently, the Texas State Board Of Social Work Examiners collects $ 1.2 million in licensure fees every year from an estimated 25,000 Social Workers. Why is it then that the operational budget for the Texas Social Work Board comes to approximately $560,000 dollars? Where is the rest of the money going, into the State’s general fund?

There are 400 ethics complaints that are currently backlogged. The time that it takes to resolve a complaint can be significant, well over several years as in 2016 it took on the average 1103 days.

How is it that the Executive Director of the Board is not a Social Worke, and thereby not knowledgeable regarding the Social Work profession?

Why is it that there are only two staff responding to calls made by licensees to the Board? Why is it that applications for Clinical Supervision for Social Workers who want to become Licensed Clinical Social Workers ( LCSW ) from Licensed Masters Social Workers ( LMSW ) are taking at least four to five months to process?

The Texas State Legislature is not doing its job to protect the public. For legislators to say, “ oh well, we’ll just wait until we have an emergency “ is not satisfactory, neither is it a moral answer. If a Social Worker is called to appear before the Board due to a complaint involving a patient death, or negligence, or they assume that their license has been renewed, when in reality, it is not, due to the backlog of licenses that need to be processed, then that individual is on their own. Hopefully, that individual will have an attorney and malpractice insurance to help them, but no legislator will help them.

The Texas Legislature needs to be more responsible to the voters. They need to aspire to be the better angels of their nature. Being only concerned with re-election, especially surviving a primary election, and hissing at each other in fine reptilian fashion will not get the job done nor does it serve the needs of the people.

We can do much better.