" Are You In Or Are You Out ? ' By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Recently, a friend of mine visited a cemetery to place flowers on a relative’s grave. While at the graveside, my friend was notified that his cousin, a military veteran, had died a few months before and that he was buried next to his parents.

My friend thought that this was odd, if not rude that he was not informed about the passing of his cousin.

The next day, in another part of the city, this same friend was visiting the house of another relative. The house looked unoccupied. He saw a woman sweeping in the cement driveway alley and inquired about the house. He found out that another cousin had just died one month before. Again, there was no notification regarding the death.

Families are unique systems. Some families are close and express good communication skills; however other families are distant, exhibit poor or little to no communication and are marked, in the words of Dr. Murray Bowen MD, by a lot of emotional cut-off.

One can ask oneself “Are you in or are you out?” Prominent family members, the insiders, tend to feel confident regarding their family status and have ready access to information. The outsiders, however, the “shirt-tail “ relatives, can find themselves isolated, marginalized and beyond the information feedback loop.

What’s the effect of “family secrets “on a family? If you conceal a death, a divorce, an unintended pregnancy, an affair or a crime, what does this do to the structure of a family?

My friend has observed that these two recent discovered deaths of family members, that were not disclosed, has increased attitudes of skepticism and distrust. Unfortunately, this type of behavior does not engender a lot of feelings of closeness nor affiliation.

Some people will respond to this reality by becoming more sad, depressed, maybe prone to using substances for some kind of temporary relief. According[BPE1] to the American Psychiatric Association between 2002-2003 and 2013-2014 rates of Alcohol use in the United States rose by fifty percent (KOIN newscast Portland, Or 08/18/2017)

Other people will choose to redefine family. Instead of bonding with biological members, they may instead connect with friends at church or in the military or through clubs or service organizations.

Are you in or are you out? During our lifetime, there will be occasions where we will experience both polarities.

Families, however, tend to function best where there is a lot of open communication and acceptance of all members, not ostracizing or ignoring anyone.

As George Michael reminded us:

“Listen without prejudice. “

May our families be open and healthy systems providing growth for all.

May it be so.