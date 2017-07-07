" Combat And The Cul-De-Sac " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

The war in Afghanistan continues. Recently there was an announcement of 4,000 additional troops being sent to the war zone. A recent congressional visit to Afghanistan expressed concern regarding lack of a strategic plan for continuing the fighting.

Increasingly, there has also been the use of aerial terrain vehicles (ATV’s)” i.e. drones)” to determine where enemy combatants are located, and how best to defend American forces who are assigned to remote locations.

War changes the lives of people, the service member-the family- the community. Going on a twelve-month deployment to an overseas war zone can be a challenging life- altering task. But what happens when you are fighting in a war, and you go home every night to your house and your family? What happens when you spend the day using a remote-control device to determine how to hit the bad guys, and then you go home and it’s the remote control and your big- flat screen television?

This gives even more profound meaning to the term” cognitive dissonance”.

There are military commands throughout the country that support the missions of drones and their operators. A recent article described the life of a drone operator as follows:

“ It is an existence characterized by long stretches of boredom and grim flashes of action as she helps guide pilots’ decisions on when to shoot and watches the last seconds of another person’s life.” The watchers: Airmen who surveil the Islamic State ... - Washington Posthttps://www.washingtonpost.com/...watchers-airmen.../d80c37de-585f-11e7-ba90-f5875...

Here the story of this female Staff Sergeant, who is an intelligence specialist, reveals a great deal. We learn that she does not get selected for promotion to an Air Force Officer training program, as well as the acknowledgement that she is seeing Air Force mental health counselors after her shift in the drone control room .

Again, one wonders what the drive home for her and for others from the base is like? Do they stop off for bread and milk at the supermarket, pick up laundry or do they head to the bar for a good couple of stiff drinks?

Technology, indeed, has improved methods of carrying out more effective means to eradicate the enemy. But what has this technology done to the souls of those who are using it to defend the country?

The Air Force has admitted, to their credit, that the problem of high suicide rates with these drone workers has been a major concern. Hence, the assignment of Air Force mental health providers to help drone workers is mandatory.

However, the reality is that we still don’t know what is the fallout for the human brain to be in constant onslaught with this type of exposure to digital warfare and killing? Also, what is the greater effect of having to balance living in two worlds simultaneously- the world of warfare and killing, and the world of being at home with one’s spouse, partner, children and pets?

Is this all too much?

The wounds to the soul are pervasive and deep. Politicians who make the speeches and cast the votes to send people into fighting wars never see the consequences. They never have someone who is racked with guilt, tormented with shame sitting in their office crying.

Perhaps, if they did and if they were forced to follow the day of a drone worker, they might be less prone to wanting to play “Marshall Dillon “to the world.

All of us, as Americans, need to do everything in our power to help those who are suffering from these deep moral wounds that are inflicted because of combat. Perhaps, we need to be more like “Miss Kitty “. She was always good at keeping Marshall Dillon honest.

We need to do this, as well with our government and its elected officials.