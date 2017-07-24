" God Only Knows What They Think About God " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Over thirty years ago, my wife and I spent several days traveling on mainland Japan. We had flown up from Okinawa, where we were both stationed at the time while serving in the US Navy. We took the bus to Kyoto, the Imperial capitol, and we went to visit a Buddhist monastery that was in the hills. We both climbed up a series of stairs that were hewn into big rocks. The sun was coming out, and it was getting hotter. At one point, we spotted a vending machine for cold drinks. I took several coin pieces of yen and deposited them in the machine expecting to receive two soft drink bottles. Instead, I heard a strange noise and all of a sudden, a rush of ten bottles came out. I remember we picked up the bottles and packed them in our backpacks. No problem now regarding appropriate hydration.

We climbed up to the top of the stairs and visited the Buddhist Shrine. There was also a dormitory building there which housed several Buddhist monks who were dressed in saffron robes. I struck up a conversation in my very brittle Japanese. The Buddhist priest smiled and seemed to understand that this American military Chaplain was visiting this sacred shrine.

Indeed, this place where we were on this day,was sacred. The big fir trees surrounding the shrine reminded me of the Pacific Northwest.

Another occasion, during the same time frame, was when I had to assist in officiating at the funeral for a retired American service member who lived on Okinawa, Japan ,and who wanted to be buried in a manner that would embrace not only Methodism but Buddhism. The first portion of his memorial was at a Japanese Crematorium where I’m my Navy uniform, joined his Marine Corps funeral detail and several local Buddhist priests who were clothed in beautiful blue and white floral- patterned robes. I must admit their attire put the rest of us to shame. There the body of this service member was eulogized and then burned in the Crematorium oven.

A few days later was the Methodist Protestant style memorial service in our military chapel, complete with Buddhist readings and a talented hospital corpsman pianist who played Beethoven.

The dilemma came, however, regarding when to inter the ashes of the deceased service member. The day of the cremation ceremony was also the first day of Spring; and according to Japanese custom, it is a bad omen to interred ashes in a family tomb on that day.

So about a month later, on a lovely Spring day, I rode with another Chaplain up to the Northwest end of Okinawa. There on the outskirts of a small village was a large family tomb ( Haka) overlooking the East China Sea. There we interred the ashes of the deceased and then honored his memory by eating rice balls and drinking cups of Sake.

Yes, indeed this was a rich Ecumenical experience and encounter. The Chaplain with whom I was with was fluent in Japanese, and thus the communication and cultural competence with the service member’s family went very smoothly.

Sometimes there were moments of uncertainty and hesitation due to translation, but I remember those occasions as being marked by warm feelings of generosity, appreciation and hospitality between two very different cultures, between two very different faiths.

Yet, there was no doubt that this was a sacred experience, a Kairos time that transformed ordinary time.

Today, when I think about exchanges between different religions, I long for the type of openness and curiosity that I experienced previously.

There are those in religious communities be they Christian or Muslim that will accuse “the other “as being fanatical or being an infidel.

Religious orthodoxy tends to have a difficult time appreciating difference of thought and belief, let alone dealing with diversity of interpretations.

There are those who would argue that all religions believe in the same God. I don’t think that I would subscribe to that particular belief. Being a Catholic, Episcopalian, Lutheran, Presbyterian, United Methodist, Unitarian-Universalist or Jewish is very different from being a Muslim. Being a Baptist is very different from being a Buddhist.

Yes, there maybe be commonalities between different religions, common themes regarding the notion of God or the divine however known. But if we try to ignore the unique characteristics of different faiths, we rob them and ourselves of learning about their particular wisdom and beauty.

Perhaps God only knows what they think about God.

I know that day at the Buddhist Shrine on the mountain, I gained a new understanding about charity and abundance, with plenty of soft drinks given to us pilgrims for the journey.