" Happy Birthday And A Hurricane " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

This past Friday, August 25, was my 64TH birthday. This date was also, unfortunately, when Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast. I can honestly say that it was hard to celebrate my birthday while there was and continues to be so much destruction going on around the state of Texas.

Throughout the years that I have lived here, I have visited Corpus Christi, Rockport-Fulton, Victoria and Houston. I have friends and colleagues in these communities. I have preached in churches in these cities and towns, as well. For me, right now, this is a sad time. The losses are devastating, and the recovery work is just beginning.

I couldn’t help but think back to 12 years ago, when Hurricane Katrina also hit New Orleans and the Gulf Coast around August 25. I wonder if there isn’t a theme here ? I remember looking at the terrible devastation in downtown New Orleans, in Gulfport and in Biloxi, MS and other regions. Watching the damage in Corpus Christi, Rockport-Fulton, Victoria and Houston was like déjà vu.

When I served as Officer In Charge of the Medical Task Force at Camp Shelby, MS during 2006-2009, I would see Soldiers in the Behavioral Health clinic who had been mobilized to help in the rescue and recovery operations of Hurricane Katrina. Many of these Soldiers had previously endured arduous combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, and now were being sent to help with the victims of the storm.

I remember hearing countless stories of rescues of people off roofs, and rescuing stranded dogs off porches of houses. I also heard about Soldiers talking about fishing bloated bodies of humans and animals out of putrid water.

There was also the challenge of what was happening to the medical system and the helping professional community. Hurricane Katrina decimated Mercy Hospital (the public charity facility) in New Orleans, as well as other medical facilities. The only operational hospital in New Orleans for several weeks, if not months, was Ocshner Medical Center on the West bank.

When I heard that Ben Taub Hospital ( another public health facility ) in Houston, TX was being evacuated due to high water, these memories from Hurricane Katrina came back with a lot of vivid clarity.

There were also the challenges with the clergy. Several ministers that I encountered after Hurricane Katrina were suffering from Depression, and yet it was taking up to six months or more just to get a Primary Care appointment, let alone getting a Psychiatry or Behavioral Health appointment for these helping professionals. In the meantime, both congregants and their clergy mutually suffered.

The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey will surely pose a lot of challenges regarding providing immediate access to food, water, shelter, health and welfare. Clearly, access to quality Mental Health services will also be of paramount importance.

Like Hurricane Katrina, recovery will not occur immediately; it will probably take months, if not years for some signs of resolution to emerge. For many people, the date of August 25 will be indelibly written on their memory.

For me, I am going to begin figuring out how to recover my birthday. Maybe, I will need to extend the celebration, and figure out new ways to mark the reality of beginning a new year of life.

I know that I have family and friends who can help me make this happen.

I am grateful for their presence and for their love and support.

May we extend love and support to one another during these difficult days.