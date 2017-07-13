" Has Anybody Seen My Pedagogy ? " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Almost fifty years ago, the book “Pedagogy Of The Oppressed “by Paulo Freire was published. I discovered this book when I was student at Princeton Theological Seminary. I was taking a course on Church and Society taught by then Professor Gibson Winter; and I learned different styles of interpretation, how to read literary texts especially religious texts. My studies with Dr. Winter exposed me to the writings of Martin Heidegger, Hans-Georg Gadamer and the world of German phenomenology and the work of Paulo Freire which has greatly influenced liberation theology.

Pedagogy basically addresses how one does education, which is inclusive of how one teaches and what resources or methods are used. In Pedagogy of the Oppressed Freire argued:

“ Freire admits that the powerless in society can be frightened of freedom. He writes, Freedom is acquired by conquest, not by gift. It must be pursued constantly and responsibly. Freedom is not an ideal located outside of humankind; nor is it an idea which becomes myth. It is rather the indispensable condition for the quest for human completion". (47) According to Freire, freedom will be the result of praxis—informed action—when a balance between theory and practice is achieved.

The second chapter examines the "banking" approach to education—a metaphor used by Freire that suggests students are considered empty bank accounts that should remain open to deposits made by the teacher. Freire rejects the "banking" approach, claiming it results in the dehumanization of both the students and the teachers. In addition, he argues the banking approach stimulates oppressive attitudes and practices in society. Instead, Freire advocates for a more world-mediated, mutual approach to education that considers people incomplete. According to Freire, this "authentic" approach to education must allow people to be aware of their incompleteness and strive to be more fully human.

So, what would it be like to strive for a way of teaching and living that would encourage people to become more human? What could we do to allow people to work together more collaboratively and not kill each other with competition and greed?

Humans grow in their personhood when there is affiliation with others, intellectual challenges and an open cooperative spirit to inquiry and support for individual self-determination.

Transformational Pedagogy pursues:

A problem-posing approach to education that involves listening, dialogue, action and reflection. Transformative education demands active and engaged students, asking critical questions, and search for additional information at other sources ,as well as those given in a curriculum. The students are trained in information literacy: searching and critically assessing the information obtained. The assessed information should then be placed in a context and used for example to solve a problem. Transformative pedagogy | Education for Sustainable Development

Learning how to become a better problem solver and encourage others to do likewise could bring greater benefits and consequences for our world. Just consider alone what would happen if a group of people figured out how to reasonably desalinize the ocean water from the Gulf of Mexico? This could greatly enhance water resources here in South Texas and elsewhere and reduce the concern regarding drought on the environment.

We need to remind ourselves that we are human beings and not human doers. An effective pedagogy of learning and teaching respects what one knows and honors what is not known. Also, the learning process is one where everyone gets to participate on an equal level.

Instead of settling for a world of winners and losers, we need to build a future where people work together as collaborators in the increase of knowledge, wisdom, enlightenment and love.

As a former minister friend and colleague once told me:

“Peter, if we are going to win the revolution, we have to become better spellers. “

Here’s to pedagogy that promotes wholeness and transformation of lives, communities and our world.