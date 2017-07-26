" Help A Child,Help The Whole Family " by Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Today, we have more students than ever who are enrolled in higher education and many of these are working and are also parents. What happens to the care of children when student parents are busy pursuing an education? Traditionally, student parents have had to depend upon other family members, friends, churches, child care agencies to assist. However, now with the increasing cost and availability of child care, some student parents have had to drop out of school temporarily or entirely to support their children.

Another factor complicating this picture is that several universities do offer child care but, only during the day. Only four schools out of fifteen in the greater San Antonio, TX area help with child care, but only during the daylight hours. There is no school child care available for students who are going to school at night.

Over 40% of graduate students at the University of Texas At San Antonio have children and 90% of students believe that it is important to have a child care center that will help students to achieve their higher education. Helping students who are parents with safe, reliable and affordable child care will greatly assist these parents to become more productive regarding their professional careers and livelihood.

There are those who will argue that institutions need to be family friendly. What could be more appropriate than colleges and universities embracing the care of children so that parents can complete their education?

Critics of the social welfare system tend to point out that single mothers need to work. That’s fine, but where are the resources for child care and for transportation? Karen Seccombe , Professor Of Social Work at Portland State University, Portland Or, in her book “So You Think I Drive A Cadillac ? “ ( 2015 ) did a comparative study between welfare mothers in Oregon and Florida. One of the major findings of this book was that in instances when single mothers who had children attempted to go back to work or go to school, they were handicapped by losing their welfare cash payment benefits or they could not secure child care nor reliable transportation to get to work.

If our society is really going to get serious about supporting families, more than lip service and rhetoric is needed. There must be a concerted effort to really improve infrastructure for families and that includes making affordable child care available for all.

Churches could continue to play a vital role in this movement. Previously, there have been examples of churches offering Mother’s Day Out programs for respite assistance for stay-at home mothers and fathers. What if churches could consider the possibility of establishing children’s programs available at night that could assist student parents? The staffing for these programs could possibly include volunteer parishioners, church school teachers, etc. who would be able to assist families in the evening.

Several successful people I know will tell you that they were raised in a single -parent family with their parent being a single mother. These people will talk about the struggles and pressures financially, socially in order to survive and improve their lives. Some of these individuals will also tell you that their single mother or father was attending higher education at night to improve the life of the family.

What better mission could our country embark upon, but to commit to helping student parents get through school, make tuition affordable and make child care available and affordable?

If you help a child, you will indeed help the whole family.