" Reformation And Reforming Never Stops " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Five hundred years ago, the movement that came to be known as the Reformation began. On October 31, 1517 Martin Luther nailed his famous 95 Thesis on the church door of the Wittenberg, Germany Cathedral. Luther was trained as an Augustinian monk and his initial goal was to try and purify the church from within. He was concerned about church doctrine. Sola Scriptura “only scripture” alone was the basis for faith and salvation, it was not to be directed toward a church hierarchy. Instead of ascribing authority to priests and bishops, etc. Luther advocated “the priesthood of all believers”, that everyone had access to God.

Luther’s reformed thinking had a profound effect on Christianity during the sixteenth century and beyond. He protested corruption i.e. the sale of indulgences, pieces of paper that granted the bearer forgiveness of sins. This was a “get out of jail “card delivering the recipient out of hell and purgatory. He abandoned clerical convention by marrying Katherine, who was a former nun. Luther can be seen in some aspects as a progressive. But, you wouldn’t describe him as being a community organizer.

Luther’s reaction to the Peasant’s War of 1524-1525 is quite telling:

Increasing resentment against the heavy exaction of the feudal system, crop failure in Stühlingen, Germany, the writings of Luther and new Bible-derived notions of the equality of man precipitated the tragic Peasant's Revolt of 1524-1525. On this day, August 24 1524, a leader named Hans Müller gathered a few Stühlingen peasants around him. Calling themselves the "Evangelical Brotherhood," these men swore to emancipate the peasants of Germany.

Their twelve-point platform anticipated the liberties which would actually be achieved throughout Christendom after many more years of struggle. It was based on the teachings of Ulrich Zwingli, a Swiss Reformer. Among its demands were the right for local congregations to choose and dismiss their pastors. Tithes should be collected justly and used for the modest support of pastors, the rest given to alleviate the poor. Serfdom must end; what right did men have to hold other members of the Body of Christ in thrall and work them like animals? The oppressive rents charged the peasants must be eased. Death taxes must be eliminated, for they robbed widows and orphans.

The peasants agreed to be corrected by scripture if any of their demands should be shown to be in error. Luther at first took a middle ground between the nobility and peasants, acknowledging that many of their demands were just. However, little was done to remedy the peasants' complaints. The violence which followed might have been avoided if the masters had been willing to redress the serfs' grievances in good faith. Led by men such as Thomas Muntzer, who wanted to "destroy the godless," the peasants revolted. Luther became frightened by the spreading rebellion and urged in violent terms that the revolt be put down.

The war-skilled rulers crushed the revolt everywhere with great cruelty. Over 100,000 peasants died and the misery of those who remained worsened. The victors destroyed their farming implements and homes and increased their tax burdens. As a consequence, the strongest groaned under increased oppression and the weak simply perished

As Joni Mitchell would observe:

Just the strong doing what they can And the weak suffering what they must?

What legacy does the Reformation provide for us today? The Reformed Protestant tradition of Christianity is still alive and manifested in several denominations i.e. Lutheran, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ, United Methodist and many Baptist organizations as well. Some churches will baptize new coverts with “total immersion” in water, other congregations will christen infants and follow up with Confirmation instruction when children are pre-adolescents.

During Luther’s time, the Renaissance was enfolding. Classical learning was being rediscovered, great advancements were made in science, technology and commerce. The printing press was invented and it changed how information was received and shared between people by promoting literacy. Mercantilism was born which in turn revolutionized economic systems. The world was being reborn.

Now, five hundred years later, we have tremendous advances in technology, i.e. Skype, Zoom, and interconnection of digital resources are revolutionizing how we do the work of the Church, proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Yet, we are also in challenging times. church attendance has fallen off significantly. Every denomination is experiencing the pain of closing congregations, consolidating resources including denominational ministry programs including conferences and districts. We are witnessing the increasing presences of the “ Nones”, those who are not affiliated with any particular religious or denominational tradition and yet desire some kind of meaningful spiritual experience.

Who would nail any list of grievances on any church door now? What kind of Reformation could be brought forward for the church today? We are witnessing serious struggles regarding immigration, income inequality and economic sustainability, on-going civil rights for women, people of color, the disabled, sexual orientation and gender identity. People are still yearning for the transformative power of the sacred in their lives.

We need to remember that the Reformation was not a one-time only period event. Rather the work of reforming, changing and transforming ministry is on-going. As the writer of the book of Revelation would remind us:

“Behold, I make all things new” (Revelation 21.5)

There will be new ways which will be revealed to all of us regarding how we live out Emmanuel, God being present with us, however known, in human form. We need to be open and receptive to all that the divine can give to us and so in turn become divine messengers of good news, love, and charity to all, utilizing all capital technology and human resources.

The reforming work of God, however known, never stops!