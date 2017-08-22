" The Bunnies Of Tolovana ' By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

The south end of Cannon Beach, Or is known as Tolovana Park. This area is graced by a lot of scenic beauty, beach cottages with grey wooden clapboards, a whole -earth style grocery store and a wonderful conference center.

The Inn at Tolovana is situated next to Mo’s Restaurant. There is a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean and directly north is the location of Haystack Rock. Here there is a protected estuary for birds and aquatic life operated and managed by the Oregon Department Of State Parks.

There is also an abundance of rabbits. These bunnies are big, maybe 10 to 20 pounds. Their colors are gorgeous- brown, grey, tan, off white, pinkish hue. They are tame, and they munch on vegetation and they give you inquisitive, penetrating looks that suggest “Do you have a good hand-out? “

The bunnies of Tolovana are a soothing presence. They do not appear to have a care in the world. Their mission is to present an image of innocence and being cute, make that very cute. If you did get too close to them, I could imagine that they could be aggressive.

There were people at Tolovana Park that swam in the ocean, jogged along the beach, sun-bathed, flew kites and who lighted bonfires.

The rhythm of beach life continued and yet the bunnies of Tolovana provided the most peaceful, calming presence.

Early one rainy, misty morning, my nephew and I went for a long walk on the sand to the north end of Cannon Beach, Or. We were about the only ones on the beach at 6:00 AM. We watched as the waves rolled in and saw all the sandpipers, seagulls and other birds, including some occasional crows.

As I walked along the water’s edge that early Sunday morning, I thought about what cares, concerns, dreams, longings and aspirations we bring to the water’s edge. What things or experiences in our lives need the refreshment of baptism, of water, rainy mist and sea air? What calm and peace and stillness do we need to remind us of what is important in life?

After I returned from my walk, I sat down on a bench one last time and stared out at the Pacific Ocean. I felt happy, content and satisfied. I looked to my left and saw one large brown bunny, who was enjoying the morning and the vegetation.

His presence reminded me that there are consistent things in life- being patient, being still, allowing yourself to listen to nature and what lessons, we can learn to be in balance with our environment.

The bunnies of Tolovana are a constant manifestation of joy. I hope that they can multiply, thrive and be sustained. I pray for those things for all of us humans as well as we seek to live as God, however known, would lead us.

May we be blessed by the presence, peace and grace of the divine now and always.