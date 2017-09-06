" The Pain Passes,But The Beauty Remains " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

When you experience the death of someone in your family or a friend, who has been in your life, it can become a challenge. Your life changes! The person who meant so much to you is now no longer alive, no longer there. You find that your routine changes. You can’t just call them up anymore, you can’t visit them anymore.

The death of someone close to you also changes your identity. You are no longer a husband or wife, but instead you are now a widow or widower. You no longer have a partner, but you are considered as being someone without their significant other.

When someone dies who, you may not be close to, you can also be affected.

Recently, I discovered that two cousins of mine died. I found out about one of the deaths by seeing the newly set headstone of one cousin in a cemetery. Regarding my other cousin, it was a neighbor who was sweeping out in the alley, by my cousin’s house, who told me about his death that occurred one month prior to the day I visited his neighborhood.

I must say that the deaths of these two people didn’t surprise me, one was 78 and the other was 82. One had a stroke and both died of different forms of cancer.

What surprised me is that no one tried to get in contact with me regarding their deaths. Some families are good about keeping secrets and have great incentives in keeping critical information away from certain family members.

Dr. Murray Bowen MD, deceased former Clinical Psychiatrist at the Georgetown Family Center Washington, D.C. argued that families can experience emotional cut-off, where one or more family members will break off communication with each other and will remain numb, frozen and will not approach one another concerning any possible reconciliation.

Unfortunately, in my family, there were individuals who were very susceptible to emotional cut-off and who were determined to decide who was family and who was not family.

Death teaches us that human pain and suffering ends when a person expires and they emit their last breath. However, for family members, emotional, psychological and spiritual pain can be very operative and can continue indefinitely.

Former NPR Broadcaster Diane Rehm in her book “On My Own “observes:

“I don’t believe in closure. What does it really mean? Does it mean the closing of a door, the locking up of memories, the refusal to allow a flow of consciousness that may invite some measure of grief? There’s rarely been a day since my mother and father died when I haven’t thought of them.

How could I possibly experience something like “closure” about my husband’s death? Can there be such a thing as closure regarding the death of a child? “(P. 148)

Diane Rehm further states that

“death is final, but grieving is ongoing. The extent to which we experience it may or may not depend on the depth of love or even the depth of regret we feel. Grieving, at some level, is the ongoing effort to continue to live with those we’ve lost ( P. 148)

Regarding the deaths of my two cousins, what has emerged for me is the reconnection with another cousin on my father’s side of the family. She is the last living connection to my paternal grandparents. I am thankful for this development.

Death does provide for the pain of a life to pass and yet the beauty of that life remains. The beauty of other lives also become revealed in the aftermath of death.

How we remember and honor those who were important to us in life says a lot about who we are as people.

May we know that God is with us in our lives, in our death and in our life beyond death. May we have the courage to pass through the pain of death and experience the beauty of new life. May we be able to continue to support one another in this endeavor.