​ What Are You Doing Today To Make Your Dreams A Reality?

You’ve gotta love kids. So pure and full of joy.

Everything for them is exciting and interesting.

Ask a kid what they want to be and you’ll hear the common answers, “A firefighter” or “A princess.”

There is no doubt in my mind that being around a child, only makes you appreciate the world that much more.

Sadly, however, we have to grow up and reality sets in. The dream of becoming a firefighter and a princess for many disappears.

Reality can be a harsh teacher as we all know.

Paying the bills and making ends meet is not easy for many people.

They end up getting stuck in a dead-end job, resigned to the fact that their dreams will never come true.

One such person is a friend of mine.

We were having lunch and I realized something. Nothing earth shattering, but something worth sharing.

He mentioned to me that he didn’t see himself being a teacher forever.

I asked him what he really wanted to do. His answer, “A consultant for the music industry.”

Good for him. He knows what he wants.

I followed up by asking him what he’s doing to make his dream a reality. His answer is a familiar one: nothing.

Zip. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

People dream of doing this and that, but unless you’re actually doing something about it, it’s never going to happen.

It’s like the questions we leave blank at school.

No answer, no partial credit.

Dreams don’t just fall out of the sky and into our laps. Behind every “one-hit wonder” are hours and hours of hard work.

The question we should be asking ourselves is “How bad do we want it?”

I’ve been obsessed with the concept of productivity and achievement for years now.

I love helping make people themselves (and their businesses) better.

That’s my talent.

However, having talent is just one part of the equation, and surprisingly, it’s the smaller part. The other, far more important part, is continual effort. I say continual, because most people think they can work hard for a few days and then cruise. That’s not the way it works.

Look at every top athlete: Jordan, Federer, Brady, Messi, Beckham. They may have been blessed with skills, but it’s their hard work and desire to be the best that separates them from other elite athletes.

I highly recommend reading John Maxwell’s book, Talent Is Never Enough, to understand more about it. It’s a personal favorite of mine.

Back to my friend, what can he do?

Well, he can start by writing to online music magazines and offer to write as a contributor. No money upfront, but hey, these are your dreams you’re going after.

He could reach out to people in the industry and offer his services, for free at first.

I don’t care what. Just do something. Anything.

Working as a consultant, I don’t want people to just listen to what I have to say, I want them to take action. That’s where the magic happens.

And what better time to start than today.

Jim Rohn, the late great American philosopher used to say, “Work full-time on your job and part-time on your fortune.”