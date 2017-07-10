" When The Heir Apparent Is Not Transparent " by Rev. Peter E. Bauer

I know of a church right now that needs major renovation done to its roof. They host a preschool and there is play equipment involved in the improvements that they would like to make to their building. Like a lot of churches right now, they have limited finances. Their options may be limited in terms of using any foundation monies for the needed renovation.

The Church has decided that they would like to publish a cook book to raise revenue for the project. Some people have raised concerns about this initiative. Can sufficient numbers of the printed cook book be available for sale? Regarding distribution, can the cook book be made available for other churches to sell? They also want to launch a digital copy. Again, how will this be marketed? Who will be serving as webmaster to oversee the sales of the digital copy?

Of course, the most intriguing question, where will all of the money go from the sales ?

Years ago, another church decided to expand their physical plant. The original church grounds featured a nice sanctuary and Christian Education building. The minister at the time wanted more programs and so a gymnasium and family center were built. The once idyllic church property now became cluttered with buildings up against one another. The church congregation was left with $2,000,000 in debt. The minister was moved to another community due to “behavioral “problems. Another minister, who was good with finances, was brought in to help this congregation.

Those who gain power, whether it be in the church or in the political domain, don’t always convey an openness or “transparency “regarding their financial operations.

Consider No. 45 who owns a hotel that occupies a former federal (US Post Office) building. No.45 has acquired a lease on the property. So now No. 45, per his position, is the manager of the federal property and is also the owner of the hotel that sits on the property.

Now, if a Saudi Arabian prince comes and stays at the hotel, goes down to the lobby and orders a cup of strong Arabian coffee from the restaurant, No.45 will be accepting money from a foreign government and thus will be in violation of the federal Emoluments clause. Again, where is the money going- from one pocket into another ?

Where is the transparency?

Of course, this is not the first time, nor probably the last, where this type of behavior will occur. A previous President was fond of making the Lincoln bedroom at the White House available as a bed and breakfast for wealthy donors.

Yes, transparency is a challenge.

Churches face great challenges when they are attempting to fund building projects. When you start a Capital campaign, what do you do ?

Many years ago ( 1970 ), I knew a big downtown church that had a staff of six ministers and an operational budget of $1,000,000, unheard of in those days. This church, too, wanted to embark on a huge building campaign. They even used the following passage of scripture as their marketing slogan:

“ Go up to the mountain, and bring wood, and build the house; and I will take pleasure in it, and I will be glorified, saith the LORD. ( Haggai 1: 8 ) “

I remember that there was a lot of snickering in response to this campaign; and thus ,predictably the building expansion never materialized.

Effective ministry and political governance is not easy. Both domains require good planning, good leaders with good hearts, minds and souls.

But especially you need to be honest with your flock, and not allow them to be fleeced or maimed in any way whatsoever.

Good stewardship of resources demands an open and transparent system of governance.

Let’s pray that we see more of this in our churches, in our political government and for our world.

May it be so.