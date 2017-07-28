" When The Period Becomes The Comma " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

I know of someone who wanted to be a military Chaplain. This person was very bright, graduate of an Ivy League university, great congenial attitude and spirit along with a wicked sense of humor. This person was known to wear a t-shirt every morning to Chaplain School physical education ( PT ) which read:

“Beam me up Scotty,

There’s no intelligent life form here! “

I’m sure that made the day for the Marine Corps Gunnery Drill Instructor who was assigned to work with the Chaplains.

Ah, I can still hear his voice now:

“Good Morning Chaplains, we are going to go for a little run ! “

By the way, his idea of a “little run “was no less than three miles.

Unfortunately, this fellow who wanted to become a Chaplain was not allowed to continue in training because a physical medical condition pre-empted him from staying on active duty service. He expressed disappointment but didn’t see this development as being the end for him.

The comedienne Gracie Allen was fond of saying:

“ Never place a period where God has placed a comma.” ( Last letter to George Burns, as quoted in Two Minutes for God : Quick Fixes for the Spirit (2007) by Peter B. Panagore, p. 73)

This quote speaks to hope, that circumstances or relationships may end, but this does not mean this ends with a period. Instead, life continues with a comma ! This slogan has been used by my church, The United Church Of Christ, in its “God Is Still Speaking “ campaign ( www.UCC.Org )

I remember also years ago at Chaplain School, when a Senior Chaplain walked into the room of 33 new Chaplains, looking disgruntled, and said in a matter of fact, blunt fashion:

“ Well, I don’t like to have to say this, but there is no other way to say this. Three years from now, one third of you will be gone ! “

With that, he got up and walked out of the room.

I thought “ How pastoral ! “

I later found out that he had to make this Robespierre- inspired announcement due to the then infamous Gramm, Rudman, Hollins law (1985) that mandated that a third of the staff corps officer population would be discontinued from serving further on active after a three year period.

How prophetic that would turn out to be, for I was one of those people who was effected by this policy.

At that time, I did see this development as being a period. It was hard to initially adjust not being able to complete a full- active duty military career.

However, what happened over the years, is that I discovered more commas than periods. The commas included marriage, going back to graduate school, augmenting and enhancing professions from Minister, Chaplain and including Social Worker, Mental Health provider.

I empathize with those now who are bewildered regarding the future of their military or civilian career be they heterosexual, Gay, Lesbian or Transgender.

Having someone tell you that you are no longer needed, based upon the core of your identity and who you are, is never a good experience. It can feel like a final period.

The good news, however, is that I have found that there are far more commas than periods. When one opens themselves up to the vast opportunities that exist in life and when you are open to re-inventing yourself, the punctuation becomes even more crisp and precise.

I hope my friend from years ago is now a successful author.

We can always rewrite our life story.

Here’s to a lot of commas !