1 Simple Trick to Avoid Knee Pain and the 3 Biggest Mistakes Most Women Make

I hear it all the time...

A woman sends me a message and says:

“I’ve had this knee pain for a while now and I'm not sure what I did. I have tried everything to get rid of it but nothing is working."

Usually at this point she has tried rest, ice, braces and occasionally has even gone to the doctor and has been put on pain meds.

The thing is most people are missing the cause of the pain.

Most knee pain doesn't start at the knee but at the pelvic floor and the hips.

Our pelvic floor and our hips control the stress on the knee and the way it moves.

And the only way to permanently diminish knee pain is to work on fixing the pelvic floor.

Just think about it...

We can mask the pain by taking pain meds, wearing braces and resting...

But what does that really do?

Nothing!

We need to fix the root cause of the problem to really get rid of the pain permanently.

And one of the key ways to heal the pain is through education. Education on how the pelvic floor moves and how it effects your knees.

Education is power. By knowing how your body moves you can work on fixing it and therefore being pain free for life.

In the video below I explain how the pelvic floor is supposed to move with a simple exercise such as a squat.

I also explain why a kegel could be leading to your knee pain.

Make sure to watch the video below and then scroll down to see the 3 BIGGEST mistakes people make when it comes to pain and why they will never work.

Avoiding kegels is a pretty simple way to avoid knee pain right?

The thing is if you have been doing kegels for a while you most likely need to release the pelvic floor and strengthen opposing muscles. To learn more about how to do this join the FREE 4 day Fit For Life Series HERE.

Most women don't work on their pelvic floor and instead work on the “quick fix” options. Unfortunately these DO NOT work. Unless you fix the root cause of the pain it will never fully go away.

The 3 main "mistakes" that will never work are:

1. Taking Pain Medication

Obviously this is the easiest choice when you have pain but it DOES NOT work on the root cause.

It is not changing the reason you have the pain. Yes, it may "mask" the pain for a little while but unless you want to have to take pain medication forever and deal with all the side effects they cause this is not the best option.

And I also know this is the first option a lot of doctors will give you. And you know why? Because it's easy and it will make you happy. We live in a society now that wants a "quick fix" and even if the doctor doesn't think it's the best option they still offer it because that's what we want. (This, however, is a whole different topic and before I get on my soap box I'll end it here.)

2. Rest

When pain happens many of us rest. This, however, is another poor option.

When we rest we get stiff and tight which when we start to move again will cause even more pain.

It is actually best to participate in a low impact activity when you are having knee pain such as walking, swimming, light aerobics, yoga or biking.

3. Wearing A Knee Brace

Let me just start by saying I hate knee braces!

They do not work and they will lead to increased pain.

The only way to decrease knee pain is to work on the pelvis and hips and strengthen the surrounding muscles. By wearing a brace you are not allowing the surrounding muscles to strengthen. This will lead to weakness and ultimately more pain.

So there you go! I hope this post helped you realize the real cause of knee pain and will help you avoid the 3 biggest mistakes people make when it comes to knee pain.

And it is not your fault if you have been doing these 3 biggest mistakes. We are told these things work from doctors, friends, family and social media.