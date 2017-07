10 Artists Who Retired From Music And Made A Comeback

In 2013, Justin Bieber shocked Beliebers everywhere when he announced he was retiring."I’m taking a ... I’m just gonna take some time. I think I’m probably gonna quit music ," he said during an interview with Big Boy for Los Angeles’ Power 106 station . The idea didn't stick, though.By 2015, the Bieber redemption tour was in full force -- the singer appeared on the Jack U song "Where Are U Now" and then released his own similar tracks, "What Do You Mean" and "Sorry," off the album "Purpose." He even made a comeback performance at the MTV VMAs in 2015 and was so overwhelmed with emotion, he cried onstage