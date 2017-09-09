10 best practice to increase battery life of iPhone

Source: pixabay.com

Let’s face the fact that battery management for a phone is huge and tedious responsibility. When it comes to Iphones, which has high end specifications yet a lower battery power corresponding to it. So here we come with some tips and practices which might help an IPhone user in battery management.

Switch off your phone

The best and easiest way to save battery is through switching off the device while not in use. If one needs to use the phone all through the weekend or due to some issue the power is gone, then this would be the only and last resort to save some battery. Mobile phones were invented with the sole intention of communication, so use the phone for communication purposes or else shut it down.

Iphones remaining plugged in reduce battery life?

We are suggested not to keep the phones plugged in even after being fully charged as it later on gives battery drain problems. Well, due to efficient design and technology of the IPhone, the phone does not “overcharge” after being fully charged, so it does not matter even if you keep charging your device.

This being a little controversial topic, draining battery to zero once a month is beneficial for increasing the battery life of the device. It is also suggested not to keep the device on “overcharging” mode, rather always charge only and only when your battery is about to die.

Use power saver mode

Default settings for enabling power saver is at 20% in all the Iphones. So when the battery comes down to 20% the power saver mode comes in and boosts up the battery for some other 30-45 mins.

Well, if you need more battery what you can do is enable the battery saver mode manually boosting up the life anyways. So if your battery dies in 8-10 hours then, enabling the power saver will increase these number of hours easily to 14-15 hours giving you almost 6-7 hours more battery.

Quitting applications

It is said that quitting applications helps in battery management. But, as suggested by MelaRumors, when you quit the application, it stops using the RAM that is you takes out the memory of the application used in the RAM. But while you reopen the application, the device needs to take the effort of allocating the ongoing process memory in the RAM ending up using more battery than required.

So it is advised that do not quit the regularly used applications though you can quit the applications which drain the battery down real quick.

Auto brightness

It is suggested that to keep the battery all day long, enabling auto brightness option helps in achieving the feat. Usually we tend to have the brightness settings to full, since we are out all day. But keeping the auto brightness will reduce the brightness level very low hence using less display power.

Updating operating system

Updating the operating system of Iphones is a must if you need a better battery management systems. With better updates from the iOS, as the upgradation level of the system goes up, it uses lesser RAM of the device hence tending to a better battery life. The lower versions of iOS require a lot of memory to operate, making the phone slow and not “mobile” as it would require continuous charging. Always have the iOS updated.

Keep check on the battery usage

Always keep a check on battery usage of the device. Keeping checking which all applications are running in the background and draining up the battery. If the application is useless yet still in the background, then it’s better to quit the app in order to save battery.

Location services

One of the major battery draining app is the location services. The location services keep running in the background using up both, the internet and the battery. It is advised to keep those services off.

Dynamic backgrounds

Iphones have a feature to set a dynamic wallpaper or you can say wallpapers which contain some kind of movement or animation. If you really need a good battery backup do not set such wallpapers in the background. Recommended to to download wallpaper for free.

Battery case