10 Bollywood Rain Songs You Won’t Be Singing Anytime Soon

08/31/2017 02:11 am ET

Because Flooding is the Worst

1. "Megha Re Megha" from Lamhe (1991)

Because the death toll caused by floods in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal continues to rise.

2. “Lagi Aaj Sawan” from Chandni (1989)

Because Yemen’s flash floods are just not fair.

3. “Taal Se Taal Mila” from Taal (1999)

Because people are impersonating ICE officers to steal from Hurricane Harvey victims.

4. “Aaj Rapat Jaye Toh” from Namak Hall (1982)

Because journalists are being insensitive towards victims for the sake of ratings.

5. "Barso Re Haye Bairi Badarwa Barso Re" from Phagun (1958)

Because no matter how much we call out the Red Cross, their CEO is going to keep an annual salary of over $600,000.

6. “Barso Re” from Guru (1997)

Because gas prices are going to go up.

7. Ghanan Ghanan from Lagaan (2001)

Because disaster capitalism is real.

8. “Sawan Ka Mahina” from Milan (1967)

Because we were warned about the increase in floods earlier this year and Houston was a special concern.

9. “Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein” from Naajayaz (1995)

Because in 2013 experts predicted a 1-3 foot rise in sea levels if emissions were not slashed immediately.

10. Pani Re Pani Tera Rang Kaisa from Shor (1972)

Because 14 drainage pumps in New Orleans are broken.

