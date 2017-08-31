10 Bollywood Rain Songs You Won’t Be Singing Anytime Soon

Because Flooding is the Worst

Because the death toll caused by floods in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal continues to rise.

2. “Lagi Aaj Sawan” from Chandni (1989)

Because Yemen’s flash floods are just not fair.

Because people are impersonating ICE officers to steal from Hurricane Harvey victims.

4. “Aaj Rapat Jaye Toh” from Namak Hall (1982)

Because journalists are being insensitive towards victims for the sake of ratings.

Because no matter how much we call out the Red Cross, their CEO is going to keep an annual salary of over $600,000.

Because gas prices are going to go up.

Because disaster capitalism is real.

Because we were warned about the increase in floods earlier this year and Houston was a special concern.

Because in 2013 experts predicted a 1-3 foot rise in sea levels if emissions were not slashed immediately.