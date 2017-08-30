TRAVEL
The 10 Busiest American Cities To Avoid This Labor Day Weekend

If you can!

Labor Day weekend is always a busy time to travel, as people rush to soak up the last few days of summer. 

If you’d like to avoid some major crowds, the hotel search site Trivago narrowed down the 20 busiest American cities for the upcoming holiday.

Trivago looked at users’ most searched destinations for the holiday weekend on its U.S. and Canada websites. After combing through 37.3 million searches from July 1 to August 25, the company pinpointed the busiest destinations.

Take a look at the top 10 below: 

  • 10 Orlando, FL
    Arrangements-Photography via Getty Images
  • 9 San Francisco, CA
    f11photo
  • 8 Atlanta, GA
    Tetra Images via Getty Images
  • 7 New Orleans, LA
    Phil Clarke Hill via Getty Images
  • 6 Miami Beach, Miami, FL
    photosvit via Getty Images
  • 5 San Diego, CA
    marlenka via Getty Images
  • 4 Myrtle Beach, SC
    ksmith0808 via Getty Images
  • 3 Chicago, IL
    Ron_Thomas via Getty Images
  • 2 New York City, NY
    MarkusBeck via Getty Images
  • 1 Las Vegas, NV
    Mitchell Funk via Getty Images

