10 Commandments of Web Designing for Start- Ups and Small Businesses

To become successful in any work, you need to follow certain rules, the rules which become the definition and decide the fate of your company. Some businesses are able to establish their grandeur over the whole world, while some are constrained to some rooms. What is the major difference? Neither ability is not the only thing, nor is the hard work. The secret of their success is that they bind their self to some principles which become the success mantra for them in the future. So here are some conventional axioms you need to follow to make your start-up and small business successful in the field of web designing.

1. Thou Shalt Help Them Navigate Easily

Your website should be designed in a way that it is easily accessible to most number of people. Smooth navigating and precise content are the key features of an ideal website such as a person is able to find relevant data and can easily get access to it. Being instinctive, truthful and sincere with your work will intrigue your users. The menu analyses your content and make the site more efficient. The site tree defines the structure of your website. With the help of content hierarchy, you can give customized in such a way that the most preferable or the latest content should get highlighted to be easily approachable.

2. Thou Shalt Put Content Above All Else

The most important thing on any site is the content. If the content is competent to offer quality and is comprehendible than other deficiencies will not bother the user much. Look is temporary and eminence is permanent. The user don’t come to see the beauty of your site, he/she will take interest in it only if he/she found some pertinent matter and will look to other options available on the website.

3. Thou Shalt Go Mobile

In this world of mobile phones not everyone prefers to carry their laptops with them. Mobile is the most easily available device in this case. That is the reason that almost every company now launches mobile version and apps for their customers. So to make a totally serviceable online presence having a mobile website or dynamic website is a compulsory obligation.

4. Thou Shalt Note the Colour Palette

You may have learnt about the importance of colour in depicting and their influence on our sentiment. This is of great significance in web design. The colour palette you choose for your website helps you in conveying your message to the visitors. For example a dark black or grey colour can never depict happiness or yellow or bright green colors cannot show grief or sadness.

5. Thou Shalt Not Stray With Fonts

Many site owners ignore the fact that fonts are of great significance in web design but they need to acknowledge that they have a personality and a tone of voice. Texts are meant to be easy and simple to read with focus on the clarity than its bizarre designs.

6. Thou Shalt Beautify and Beautify

There are many options and tools available which can provide your site grace and elegance. You can make your website look more graceful and elegant by using different types of tools to beautify it. With the use of stunning features like Parallax scrolling for a dynamic look, Captivating Cinema graphs, Gorgeous video backgrounds etc. will make your work more appealing and intriguing.

7. Thou Shalt Prompt Action

If you have a site which focuses on the visitor who aim to procure e book music, or want to schedule a consultant appointment then Call to actions will help you in reaching your objectives. Your website gives you plenty of opportunities to make powerful CTAs prominent. Just make sure you make the most of it.

8. Thou Shall Not Leave SEO to chance

Using SEO technique will help you to give a surge to your website. It will help you increase the ranking of your website. But one may not forget that to attain and then pertains a high rank you need to have an enthusiastic and resilient attitude in tailoring and recuperating functioning of your website.

9. Thou Shalt Engage

Being a website owner, you need to develop your website to take it on the next level. The key rule of any business or service is establishing a two way engagement. An organisation with healthy customer relationship will stride to progress more even than an established enterprise. There are many tools available in the market such as Wix ShoutOut Newsletters, Facebook comment boxes, Social buttons which you can use for this purpose.

10. Thou shalt not Clutter