10 Crucial Things to Consider Before Getting a Pool in Your Home

Installing a pool in your home could be the touch that’d make your dream home a reality. You get to enjoy relaxing in your own home during summer without feeling like there’s something missing. With a pool you could also get to host relatives and friends on summer vacations. The kids also get to invite their friends over to have fun splashing and squealing in your pool. It can also serve as fitness or recreation purposes.

Whatever your reasons are, there are ten things consider before installing a pool in your home.

1. Do I really need a pool?

This is one question you should ask yourself before acquiring anything, and a pool is no exception. Ask yourself what do you need it for? Because the answer to this will either shut out or lead you to other questions. If yes, what’s the size, shape, construction type and depth going to be like? What purpose will it serve? Is it going to be for fitness, recreation or for relaxation?

The best way to get the very best out of any project is to clearly define its purpose. Allow yourself to be properly guided on why you need to your home a pool.

2. Is my property up to the task?

This comes after you’ve ascertained your need for a pool. You need to put your site into consideration. Just the same way some houses do not fit all sites that’s the same way swimming pools do not fit all sites. Not that it’s impossible to install in some sites, but will cost more than is necessary. A well leveled site is the most suitable for pools, as it won’t cost a fortune to build.

“It’s important to consider your site, because some areas prone to flooding, earthquakes, and storm water run-off and slips. Such areas should be handled with utmost professionalism when installing a pool”, says Danny Johnston, President of Ambassado Pools. “Unstable, sandy, high water table and rocky grounds makes pool installation difficult. It also necessary to employ the services of a reputable geo-technical engineer to survey your site to determine a go ahead.”

3. Who will use the pool?

The answer to this question would help determine the design of your dream pool. The children’s pool is very different from adults’ pool, you need to consider if it will be just for you or if it’s for all ages. In order to allow swimmers of all ages and multiple activities, it’s important to add shallows areas for kids, extra grab rails for the elderly and underwater speakers for music lovers.

4. Where will I install it?

You’ve concluded your site is up to it. The next question should be where to put it. The building regulations and councils in your area can influence this decision. Before proceeding, check regulations on site coverage allowance, wastewater field proximity, requirements for pool fencing and so on. Other factors to be considered are the location utilities like waterlines, electricity, cable and gas.

You should consider personal things like: will I see the pool from inside the house? Is there enough sun exposure to aid in keeping the water temperature warm? Is there wind exposure for cooling the pool? Where will my guests and I chill out? Do I have enough space for packing pool maintenance equipment?

5. How will it be maintained?

It’s one thing to have a pool. It’s another to maintaining it. Currently, chemically maintained pools are fading off drastically. People are currently opting for the natural ways of maintaining pools than the chemical ways. You need to consider how available are the natural processes, plants and filtering that’ll keep the pool natural. Since you won’t be needing chemicals for maintenance.

6. How much will it cost?

Studies have shown that the average cost of building a pool is $22,000. So, be rest assured that nothing less than $35,000 will get you basic concrete pool. But take note: the amount doesn’t include landscaping, covers, heating and decking. If all these are included, it amount to about $55,000. Remember you have to service pumps and filters and ensure the water is clean.

We’ve not even talked about the largest maintenance cost! Concrete pools can be washed with acid within a space of 3-5 years and re-surfaced every 10-15 years. But fiberglass composite pools do not require much to maintain.

7. Should it below or above the ground?

You’ve weighed the cost and concluded you’re financially capable of getting a pool. The next thing to consider in your pool construction is, if it should be above or below the ground. In-ground swimming pool is expensive due to the cost of removal and excavation of soil. If your site is steep, the best and the most cost effective would be an above-ground pool.

You can consider acquiring the D.I.Y. models if you’re renting and would want to take your pool along when moving. But if not, the cheapest pool is the prefabricated above-ground type.

8. What are the materials that would be needed?

There are things to look out for when selecting pool materials. You should consider safety, comfort, appearance and durability. You wouldn’t like to spend so much on a pool you won’t be comfortable in. Neither do you want your pool to be unsafe and weak.

With a clear picture of your dream pool, it will be easier to acquire the right materials. When it comes to pool installation, there’s nothing like trying to cut cost by leaving out some materials

9. Who should be the builder?

It’s best to pick a builder by recommendation. You can ask for referrals from friends and neighbors who own pools you like. Or you can look for a certified pool builder who is capable turning your dream pool into a reality.

10. What should I avoid?

Although it is good to know what you should go for, it’s also good to know what you should avoid. Here are just a few pointers to guide you in making the right choice.