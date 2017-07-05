10 Daily Habits That Took My Life to the Next Level

What are some good habits to follow? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Josh Gwin, Founder of RedlineAcademy.com, on Quora:

I'm 37. Here are 10 habits that I'd highly recommend.

I wish I'd started all of these earlier.

Do 50 push ups a day. I've done this for the last few months and have gradually increased by 2 a week. Do yoga. I used to try to follow a DVD (remember those?) Now I just do a few poses for about 10 minutes. I feel wonderful and completely relaxed after doing this. Stretch daily. I actually do a combination of yoga and stretching. Drink a green smoothie for breakfast every morning. Try a half cup of strawberries, half of a banana, almond milk and as much green spinach as you can fit in there. I've never felt better. (Bonus tip: Add a teaspoon of vanilla powder pudding mix to your shake. It makes it taste 100x better.) Be ok with being average. It's way less pressure. Most people end up average anyway, despite all the stressing about it. Give above average effort, but be ok with average results. I try to write down 3 things I'm grateful for every day. I write a bit more about one of the things to focus my attention on it. Meditate. I started with 3 minutes. No mantra. No forced mind clearing. I just set a timer and breathe. I immediately saw a benefit to this. Pray everyday. Tell your parents you love them. My wife's dad passed away on New Year's Eve. She'd give everything she has to tell him I love you more. Go outside regularly. I started riding a bike around the lakes by my house. My mood and fitness have dramatically improved. When I was young I used to lay in the grass and look at the sky.

Hope these help you. They've helped me.