10 Dental Professionals Receive Best Dentist in Dallas 2017

Dallas residents rely heavily on DMagazine to present them with the Best Dentists in Dallas each year. The magazine contacts other professionals in the field to ask for nominations of the best dentists in the area. This process allows dental professionals to recognize the best among them.

The Best Dentists in Dallas for 2017 was released in the September issue of DMag. Here’s a look at 10 of those named for the best in their specialty.

Dr. Samuel W. Robinson specializes in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He received his degree from Baylor College of Dentistry. He also has completed his training in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from the University of Texas at Houston.

He can help his patients with everything from major jaw reconstruction to general wisdom tooth extractions. His skills allows him to serve the area of Richardson with much needed oral surgery.

Dr. Arthur W. Fields specializes in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He received his D. D. S. from Baylor College of dentistry. He went to Baylor University Medical Center for his training in oral surgery. Dr. Fields is a member of the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, as well as the Dallas County Dental Society.

He is able to take care of wisdom tooth removal, dental implants, sleep apnea, and major facial reconstructive surgery. It is his passion to help each of his patients handle any anxiety they may be feeling and put them at ease regarding the procedure.

Dr. R. Jason Pavelka specializes in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery with an emphasis on the oral cavity, head, face, and neck. He works with Dr. Arthur W. Fields in Plano.

He received his MD from Texas Tech School of Medicine in Lubbock. He is a member of many notable groups in the area such as Texas Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons and Dallas County Dental Society to name a few.

He is able to help his patients with facial reconstruction as well as other cosmetic procedures. Also, he performs dental implants, bone grafts, and removal of wisdom teeth.

Dr. Jason D. Roe is a board certified Prosthodontist and specializes in full mouth restoration. He graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry and served as a prosthodontic mentor at Ft. Bragg. Dr. Roe has had the opportunity to guest lector at prestigious locations such as Harvard, and for the local DFW Study Club as well as Ft. Bragg and Ft. Gordon.

His patients seek him out because he offers tailored dental services and works with each person individually to provide them with the smile they desire. He also has the ability to provide same day crowns to better serve North Dallas.

Dr. Sarah D. Robinson specializes in Family Dentistry. She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Dallas County Dental Society, and the Texas Dental Association.

She is able to meet the general dentistry needs of her patients as well as cosmetic, implant, and restorative concerns. People from age 3 and up are seen at the office in Richardson.

Dr. Eduardo Tanur specializes in Periodontics. He went to Baylor College of Dentistry and received his certification in periodontics. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology.

His patients know him to be kind and nurturing as they go through the difficulties of oral surgery. He keeps them at ease and attends to their care. His main priority is the patient’s overall well being.

Dr. Ruben Ovadia specializes in Dental Implants and Periodontics. He works in the same office with Dr. Eduardo Tanur. They formed Dallas Periodontal Associates. Dr. Ovadia is committed to helping other doctors excel their field, which is why he has published his own research and taught others.

His patients know him to be an educator as well. They are fully informed of the procedures that they will undergo so that they are able to make a good decision. He works with them as long as it takes to feel comfortable.

Dr. Todd Brownlee offers Cosmetic and General Dentistry to the downtown Dallas area. He graduated with honors at the University of Oklahoma with a B.S., D.D.S. He is part of the Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

His patients consider him to be gentle and caring with his treatment. He provides ethical treatment and honest evaluations to those that consult with him.

Dr. Joy Field specializes in Endodontics. She received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry. She is a member of many field related associations such as the American Association of Endodontics and the American Dental Association. She has also been named one of America’s Top Dentists by The Consumer Research Council of America.

Her patients love coming to her, because she takes a partnering position on their oral health care. She wants to provide them with the best possible care.

Dr. Laura Mitchell specializes in Pediatric Dentistry. She received her dental degree at Baylor College of Dentistry- Texas A&M Health Science Center. She is the owner and founder of Frisco Mini Molars Pediatric Dentistry.

It is her goal to provide children with great oral health care while putting their parent’s mind at ease about dental procedures. She offers a less stressful solution for oral health needs for children to the Frisco area.

Being named the Best Dentist in Dallas is a great honor for dentists in any specialty.