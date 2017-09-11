10 Easy, Natural Ways to Make Your Home Smell Amazing

Pop quiz: Which smells better—actual lavender or a “lavender-scented product”? (We all know the answer.) Next time, before you grab a scented plug-in, look to one of these ten totally natural—and easy-to-tackle—DIY solutions instead.

READING MY TEA LEAVES

DEODORIZING DISKS

Toss one of these pretty patties (made from hardened baking soda and essential oils) in a musty closet or stinky garbage pail to soak up odors.

AT THE PICKET FENCE

LILAC ROOM SPRAY

A little bit of water, vodka and lilac fragrance oil are all you need for this gorgeous room spray.

UNDER A TIN ROOF

CINNAMON AND HONEY BEESWAX CANDLES

Did you know that burning beeswax clears the air? (Negative ions, y’all.) Melt some over cinnamon sticks for a heavenly, purifying scent.

FREE PEOPLE BLOG

FRUIT RIND AIR FRESHENER

Fill a citrus rind with odor-absorbing sea salt. (We love one of these pretties left countertop near the smelly sink.)

RACHEL SCHULTZ

LEMON AND ROSEMARY STOVE-TOP POTPOURRI

Simmer lemons, rosemary and vanilla extract stove-top for a light, fresh scent that lingers for days.

HOMEY OH MY

GREEN TEA CUCUMBER ROOM SPRAY

A word to the wise: Pure essential oils make a divine room spray.

BY BRITTANY GOLDWYN

ROSEMARY AND LAVENDER CARPET POWDER

Sprinkle this lovely baking soda-based solution on your rugs to deodorize the entire room.

FREE PEOPLE BLOG

EUCALYPTUS SHOWER BUNDLE

Easiest bathroom fix ever: Hang a beautiful bundle of eucalyptus from your showerhead. (The hot water diffuses its therapeutic scent.)

MADE IN A DAY

OVEN-DRIED FLOWER POTPOURRI

Instead of tossing dead blooms, toast them into a pretty, lightly scented potpourri.

HELLO GLOW

CHAMOMILE LAVENDER ROOM SPRAY

Mix calming chamomile oil with energizing rosemary oil, and spritz around the house whenever you need a lift.