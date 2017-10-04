10 Fixes to Help Online Retailers Curb Cart Abandonment & Improve ROI

The ecommerce industry is burgeoning, with think tank eMarketer predicting that “worldwide retail e-commerce sales will top $4 trillion” by 2020. As it stands now, the industry is on course to do more than $2 trillion for 2017. Hand-in-hand with strong online sales comes the dreaded shopping cart abandonment rate.

According to the Baymard Institute, cart abandonment occurs on approximately 69.23% of all online sales. (While this number may seem high, don’t let it disparage you; because I’ll show you how you can tap into some quick fixes that’ll boost your ROI forever).

In short, less than 31% of transactions that involve a prospective customer adding one or more items to the shopping cart will convert into a sale. Certainly, you can look at this from “the cup is half-full” perspective and declare, “Well that’s great, this means that almost one-third of shoppers convert after adding an item to the cart.”

But... what if you could improve these numbers by making some simple changes to your online store?

I won’t promise you the world here. But what I will do is deliver some simple, proven steps that you can use to get more conversions. The following shopping cart abandonment statistics from 2017, combined with my simple suggestions for improving your store to reduce these rates, will give your conversion funnel a healthy kick in the rear end. No triple latte from Starbucks required.

One: The Landing Page Conundrum

On average, landing page conversion rates are low in e-commerce. A Search Engine Journal report finds that conversion rates average between 2.35% and 5.31%–with the leading sites reporting conversion rates as high as 25% (an unlikely consortium for most online retailers).

To improve conversion rates at your online store, try implementing a few of these proven methods. Over time, you’ll get more sales as well as improved online SEO (Search Engine Optimization) rankings for your various products.

• Don’t use copy-and-paste product descriptions. Doing so adds no value to your online store. Since the content is duplicate, it won’t rank well on Google. Instead, take the time to write quality product descriptions that give your visitors a reason to buy the product. Doing so will not only help to improve sales, but with quality, unique content, you’ll also gain the benefit of natural search engine ranking improvements that will help drive new customers to your online store.

• Along the way, make sure you are also featuring high-resolution product images that offer multiple viewpoints of the products, preferably with zoom-in options for picky shoppers. Keep in mind that your customers are not able to see or touch these products in person—all they can go off is what you offer them in the listing.

• Boost your conversion rates even more by offering a low shipping option, a free shipping threshold or free shipping.

Don’t worry, we’ll revisit many of these topics in just a minute... we’re just getting started.

Two: Curb Cart Abandonment

According to Forrester, more than $18 billion in prospective revenue/sales is lost annually due to shopping cart abandonment. The primary reasons for cart abandonment are numerous, but ultimately boil down to these following primary reasons, explains the Baymard Institute.

Baymard Insitute

To avoid losing customers during the checkout funnel, make sure your online store is optimized to reduce cart abandonment rates by integrating these simple quick fixes.

• Advertise a price-match guarantee.

• Make shopping a superfluous and fast process.

• Feature a mobile website alongside of a standalone one.

• Use retargeting to recapture previously lost sales.

• Offer a hassle-free returns policy.

• Feature free shipping or offer a free shipping threshold.

Good advice:

“Four of the top five reasons users are bailing out of the checkout process stem from the logistics of entering information through desktop or mobile. Only one reason, the shipping costs, actually had to do with price,” explains Business Insider in a related report. “This shows that ecommerce retailers are coming up short about the checkout process. Lengthy or complicated checkout forms, such as entering shipping addresses or payment information, account for approximately 39 percent of U.S. cart abandonments.”

Three: Retargeting Gives You a Second Chance with Abandoners

Another way to win over cart abandoners is to reengage them via retargeting. With services like Ad Roll and others in the mix, most online retailers can afford to implement a simple and effective retargeting program for their online store. The most recent retargeting statistics find that 55% of cart abandoners will actually reengage with an online store when retargeted to.

Furthermore, these same retargeting statistics also find that:

• Retargeted abandoners are 70% likelier to reengage and convert into a sale.

• Retargeting ads get the same 0.07% average click-through rate as display ads.

• Retargeting leads to a whopping 1046% increase in branded search.

• The CTA on retargeting is an impressive 147%.

• Retargeting can deliver an 8% overall conversion rate with cart abandoners.

Four: Catering to Peak Cart Abandonment Hours

What if you were aware of the peak hours when shoppers are the most likely to abandon the shopping cart? According to Search Engine Watch, between 8pm and 9pm, shoppers are the most likely to leave the shopping cart without completing a sale.

To counter this, use these simple methods:

• Feature nightly sales during these hours that help convert more shoppers.

• Offer coupon codes and discounts that are only valid to be redeemed during these key abandonment hours.

• Create hourly deals at your online store that are advertised above the fold on your website, encouraging customers to convert during peak abandonment times.

• Engage customers with a newsletter offering flash sales that cover these hours.

Five: Know Your Highest Cart Abandonment Day

An eConsultancy report finds that Thursday is the peak cart abandonment day. Who knew? While there are numerous schools of thought as to why Thursday would create a higher abandonment rate, knowing this gives you the upper hand as an online retailer to create quick fixes that help improve your bottom line.

Key takeaways include:

• Feature Throwback Thursday sales events every week.

• Offer uncanny deals to lure customers in. Even if you break even on some of the products being sold, you can encourage customers to buy other products once they are at your storefront.

• Create a “Free Shipping Thursday” special to drive more sales.

• Advertise day-specific flash sales and coupon codes that help you improve your sales uplift for key abandonment days.

Six: Offer Free Shipping or a Free Shipping Threshold

Shipping prices are intertwined with conversions at any online store. Retailers that don’t offer free shipping or at least a free shipping threshold are basically saying to “no” to more conversions. As KissMetrics points out, “Shipping charges kill conversions.”

The scoop on shipping cost and conversions:

• According to Monetate, 61% of shoppers are “somewhat likely” to cancel an order if free shipping is not offered at the time of checkout.

• Nearly half (47%), of all e-retailers currently offer free shipping or a free shipping threshold to improve conversions.

• When factoring in cart abandonment rates, studies have found that 65% of abandoners left the cart without making a purchase due to added shipping and handling costs.

• The results of an eConsultancy survey revealed that one-fifth of consumers say free shipping is an “important part” of them making a purchase; and 58% will increase the order value to qualify for a free shipping threshold.

• Most customers are content to wait up to eight business days for economy shipping, according to UPS.

• Customers are likely to spend up to 30% more on their purchase when free shipping is offered, explains a Wharton study, with 60% of retailers saying that offering complimentary shipping is one of their most effective marketing methods.

Wharton

Seven: Hassle-Free Returns Slash Abandonment Rates

One of the biggest hurdles in getting shoppers to convert on a sale is, in fact, your online product return policy. The Wall Street Journal reports that nearly 33% of online purchases result in a return, but that number shouldn’t dissuade retailers from offering a convenient and easy return policy to customers.

As I have previously reported in my related HuffPo article, “Retailers: People Want Easier E-commerce Returns,” 60% of shoppers take the time to read your return policy before making a buying decision. What’s more, your return policy influences approximately 80% of any given sale.

Translation: If you make returns hard, you can expect higher than average cart abandonment rates.

To reduce cart abandonment and encourage more sales, consider integrating these simple fixes:

• Understand that your most loyal customers make the most returns; studies show that 66% of returns are actually the retailer’s fault.

• Consider the cost of returns as a very effective form of advertising, where you can win over that customer for life with a simple return cost that’s absorbed.

• Use a returns management software solution to reduce the cost and time involved in processing returns.

• Offer free returns and free return shipping to encourage sales uplift.

Remember: Customers who make returns come back to your online store to process them, giving you second chance sales opportunities while building on loyalty and future retention.

Eight: Side Speed & Cart Abandonment

A slow website assuredly means lower conversions and a much higher cart abandonment rate. A ReadyCloud report on website speed statistics finds that 47% of your shoppers want a site load time of less than two seconds. If your site loads slower than that, the bounce rate of your visitors peaks at 40%. What’s more, 65% of online shoppers agree that if an online store loads too slow, they’ll just shop somewhere else.

Quick fixes for slow website speed include the following:

• Test your site speed for free at: www.webpagetest.org.

• Contact your developer if the speed is too slow.

• Consider using a different hosting service.

• Determine if your shopping cart is slowing down your site.

• Work towards improving overall speed thresholds to help keep visitors in your conversion funnel and reduce abandonment.

Nine: Give Shoppers a Price-Match Pledge

A simple and commonly overlooked quick-fix to reduce cart abandonment rates is the price-match pledge. Helping us better understand just how important this is to your conversion rate, a Retail Perceptions report finds that 88% of shoppers are webrooming to compare sales before they decide to buy or abandon, with 75% of them doing it to locate the best price, 72% of them webrooming to compare different products and offerings, and 71% of them doing it to conduct research.

Retail Perceptions

With 29% of shoppers wanting a price-match policy from an online store, (Upstream Commerce), and 18% of the top online retailers using it as a promotion strategy (eMarketer), it’s easy to understand how powerful a conversion tool this simple addition can be.

The quick fix: Offer to match or beat a competitor’s advertised price. Make sure you post this offer somewhere conspicuous, like on the header of your website or somewhere in your shopping cart checkout funnel. Doing so will assure shoppers that you are willing to go the extra mile to earn their business, helping you secure more sales and reduce abandonment.

Ten: Make Product Descriptions Shine

Online shoppers only have what you give them to go off. They can’t feel the items they are buying, and they certainly can’t see them in person. Therefore, you need to ensure that your product descriptions and images shine and best represent the items that you are selling.

Fast Fact: Misleading or confusing product information causes at least 3% of shoppers to abandon the cart.

To reduce abandonment: Make sure your descriptions are short, simple, straightforward, easy to understand and to the point. Be sure to include multiple product images and views with zoom-in options, and try to add videos when and where you can. Using accurate and informative product descriptions that clearly highlight the features and the benefits of the product being offered—summarized with bullet points to reinforce these facts—will help increase conversion rates exponentially.

Quick Fix: Depending on the size of your online inventory, there may not be a quick fix to this equation. But the sooner you improve your product descriptions, the faster you’ll slash abandonment rates and improve SEO. To help you get a head start, take a look at this in-depth guide to creating amazing product descriptions offered by Practical Ecommerce, a thought leader in this space.

The Big Conclusion + Infographic

In all honesty, I could write for eons about shopping cart abandonment and the steps that you can take to reduce it. But more than 2,150 words in, I hope that these 10 fixes help you improve conversion rates, curb abandonment and serve to ultimately improve your ROI and sales uplift. In parting, I leave you with an infographic that I’ve created to help better illustrate the primary causes of cart abandonment and the methods that you can take to stop it in its tracks, while on your path to a healthier bottom line.

ReadyCloud