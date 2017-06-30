10 Fresh Ways to Wear Red, White and Blue

Getting ready for the Fourth of July means more than dusting off the grill. Showing your patriotism can be stylishly sweet with these new fashion offerings, whether your event is backyard causal or sophisticatedly preppy.

DENIM SANDAL

Steve Madden

Blue jeans get a lift with this towering cork wedge sandal.

$89.95, Denim Carson Sandal; Steve Madden

TAILORED DRESS

Philosofee

This stretch gabardine frock provides a perfect silhouette for formal patriotic fetes.

Tailor Dress, $455; philosofee.com

LAYERED NECKLACE

Lovers Tempo

A touch of red tassel adds just the right accent to this boho, multi-layered Tassel Hoop necklace.

$29.25; loverstempo.com

TRIPLE-HUE DRESS

Rose

Our flag’s colors come together with this sweet strapless dress that incorporates a lace overlay, beautifully nipped at the waist with a bright belt.

$180; Rose

RED OFF-THE-SHOULDER SHIRT

Cowgirl Justice

Channel your inner cowgirl and two hot seasonal trends of the graphic-printed tee and off-shoulder look with this red-hot top.

Basics of Love T-shirt, $34; Cowgirl Justice

STRIPED LOAFER

Coolway

Keep it comfy with this blue-and-white-striped Jitsu loafer, great for pairing with other separates after the holiday.

$39; Coolway

WHITE TUNIC

Laklook

I love a breezy, linen tunic that can be worn belted or not, and later used as a pool coverup while chasing after the munchkins.

White Pocket Tunic Dress, $110; Laklook

PLAID SHIRT DRESS

Wallflower

A classic plaid gets an unexpected twist with a crocheted back inlay and the bonus of a braided belt. (Plus size.)

$48; Wallflower

BLUE BAMBOO SUNGLASSES

Amevie

Amevie polarized, REVO reflective sunglasses are not only made from sustainable bamboo, but also are of the buy one, give one philosophy: upon your purchase of a pair they give forth a pair of eyeglasses to a child via their charitable partner.

Unisex Bamboo Wayfarer Sunglasses, $70; amevie.com

OFF-WHITE SANDALS

Nomadic State of Mind

These rope wedge sandals are relaxed and carefree, meant for running around while enjoying and cherishing our freedoms.