10 Hacks to Make Your Smoothie Taste Like a Milkshake

By Natalie Lobel, Editor

We wanted to eat dessert for breakfast, so we came up with some tasty tips

The smoothie found its way into the mainstream long before the macrobiotic health food revolution gained popularity with the American youth in the ’60s. The start of the smoothie wave actually began in 1930 with the invention of the blender by Stephan Poplawski, which made it a lot easier to make things like smoothies and milkshakes at home.

In 1935 Fred Osius made an improvement to the original design and revolutionized the American drink industry with the Waring Blender. Smoothies gradually gained more popularity during the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s until of course the ’60s, when the health-obsessed hippies really set the trend into full swing.

Smoothies have come a long way over the years. They are an excellent way to improve your health and get maximum nutrition with minimal effort. We’ve come up with a few helpful tips to enhance your daily smoothie into a liquid dessert of sorts!