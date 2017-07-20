10 Lessons From Living in a 400-Square-Foot Paris Apartment

By Jeanne Taylor, Houzz

As a professional home organizer, I often spend time working with clients who are downsizing to smaller homes and need help deciding what to pack, donate, sell or toss. But after their belongings have been sorted, packed and moved, I usually never see their new, snugger surroundings. I often wonder if they’ll be happy living there.

It can be difficult to know if small-space living is truly for you without giving it a good test drive. Recently, I had the opportunity for a short test myself when my daughter and I spent a week in a lovely apartment in the stylish Marais neighborhood of Paris. Our flat was slightly over 400 square feet and had one bedroom, one bathroom and a combination living room and kitchen. We instantly fell in love with our small, light-filled appartement.

During our stay, I frequently wondered what it would be like to live in such a compact space permanently. Along the way, I compiled a list of essential features for my ideal small apartment. Of course, this is my personal list and your needs might vary. But it could be a good starting point in terms of thinking through your own priorities for living in a diminutive dwelling.

1. Features that make a small space seem larger. An abundance of natural light can make a small apartment feel bigger. For me, a bright, open ambiance in my home is nonnegotiable. If you also crave a well-lit, airy dwelling, think about selecting an apartment that has these features: high ceilings, light-colored walls, an open floor plan and light woodwork and floors.

You may also want to pay attention to the number and size of windows and the direction they face. Consider whether you prefer morning or afternoon light, and notice the sun’s rhythms as you’re considering potential smaller homes. Keep in mind that heavy window coverings can decrease the amount of light a room receives, so when looking at potential homes you’ll want to uncover windows completely before you eliminate a possible contender.

Tip: Mirrored closets reflect light and can make a cramped bedroom seem larger. They can be added relatively inexpensively.

The Paris apartment the author recently stayed in with her daughter.

2. Interesting architectural details. Appealing architectural features add charm and can also distract the eye from the size of the space. Our temporary home in Paris had tall windows that let in plenty of natural light. High, exposed-beam ceilings drew our eyes upward and added to the airy feel. Many older French apartments have attractive molding and woodwork, and a fireplace can provide a focal point and add style to any room.

If I were looking for an apartment in my native California, I might keep these fetching details in mind during my search. You might consider whether, for you, charming ambiance makes up for less square footage.

3. An efficiently laid-out kitchen. The kitchen in our Paris apartment took up one wall of the living room. It was small but extremely versatile. The larger appliances such as the refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave were concealed behind cabinet doors, making the wall look sleek and less utilitarian. An added bonus was a washing machine that doubled as a dryer — also behind a cabinet door — which we enjoyed once we figured out the somewhat complicated instructions. Having a washer and dryer in my small apartment would be another nonnegotiable feature for me.

There was also a tiny desk at the end of the kitchen wall that contained a printer and had enough room for a laptop. This feature added to the home’s functionality.

Although kitchen storage was tight, there was enough space for eight place settings, including plates, cups, glasses and flatware, as well as a few pots, pans and serving pieces. Before you decide to move, consider whether you’d be able to pare down your kitchen supplies to fit a more compact kitchen.

4. Light colors in the bathroom. Light-colored finishes and paint in a small bathroom make it seem less hemmed in. Paint can easily and somewhat inexpensively be changed, but tiles, marble, granite, concrete and other finishes are more time-consuming and costly to replace. Consider if remodeling a bathroom is in your budget or if you can live with the existing decor.

5. Outdoor space. I love to sit outside on my backyard deck drinking coffee on a sunny morning or enjoying a glass of wine on a warm evening. A small terrace or patio would be a necessity for me when considering a small apartment. I realize that not everyone places the same value on being outside, so you should decide for yourself if this is an essential feature of your ideal home.

6. Window boxes. Many Parisian apartments have colorful flowers in window boxes visible from the street below. The apartment we stayed in had red geraniums outside every window. Flower boxes are a great way to bring the outside in and make an apartment feel more cheerful. Although not a deal breaker for me, I would definitely enjoy having space for such boxes.

7. Not too many stairs. Our temporary home in Paris was in an older building without an elevator. We were on the fourth floor, and at the end of a busy day touring Paris, each flight of stairs seemed endless! This was completely acceptable for a week, but I would not want to live in such a place on a permanent basis. Not only would I dislike carrying groceries up that many stairs, I also would not want to face the difficult task of moving my furniture in. You, too, may want to consider the number of steps you’re willing to tackle before you decide on a new place.

8. Proximity to shops. The distance from food shops and other necessary stores is also something you may want to think about when deciding on a small apartment. As in Paris, a small American flat might come with a compact refrigerator. In addition, there might be limited cabinet space to store nonperishable foods, paper towels, bathroom tissue, laundry detergent and cleaning products, so you might need to shop more frequently, making having stores nearby a nice convenience.

Our Parisian neighborhood had many boulangeries, patisseries, cheese shops, fruit and vegetable stands and small grocery stores. The ability to buy fresh bread, cheese, meat and produce daily meant the small refrigerator wasn’t an issue. A small apartment may cause you to rethink shopping at warehouse stores that sell in bulk. And with easy access to neighborhood shops, you may come to appreciate having fresh-baked bread on a daily basis.

9. Additional storage space. Our apartment had one medium-size closet in the bedroom and one storage unit in the living room. I would have to seriously downsize my belongings to fit into that limited space. Though I’m confident I would be able to part with most of my everyday items, the one area that might be difficult for my husband and me is sports gear. We might need to store our windsurfing equipment, ski gear and bikes outside the apartment.

Many of us have hobbies that require a significant amount of storage space. Before you decide on a place, you may want to find out if the building has storage to house large items.

10. Possibly more than one bedroom. Even though our apartment was beautiful, I kept asking myself whether I could really live with only one bedroom. Before you make the final decision on whether to move to a smaller space, you may want to ask yourself the following questions:

Would I be able to share a one-bedroom apartment with another person? Would I have enough personal space?

Would a 400-square-foot apartment be so small that it would quickly become cluttered and messy if I lived there with someone who is untidy?

How do I like to entertain? Would I be content with small gatherings or dinner parties?

What about overnight guests? Would it be claustrophobic to have friends or relatives visit from out of town?

Would I have a car or would I be able to use public transportation? If I needed a car, would the building provide parking? If I didn’t need a car, would I be able to walk to public transportation?