10 of the Best Tools to Supercharge Your Next Influencer Campaign

In today’s digital age, marketers are continually on the lookout for effective strategies to capture mindshare. Companies are constantly trying to come up with innovative ways to influence their target market. And lately, we have seen that influencer marketing is one of the most popular strategies among marketers. Not only does influencer marketing help spread brand awareness, it also helps boost customer loyalty.

They key to this is simple. Identify an individual who has a fair amount of influence over your target audience on social media. Then create an effective marketing campaign around this individual.

There are many tools which can make it much easier for you to execute a successful influencer marketing campaign. This article will help you discover some of those tools so you can use them to optimize your next campaign.

Influencer Marketing Tool #1: Instagram Money Calculator

As the name suggests, the Instagram Money Calculator is a tool that helps marketers calculate the estimated earnings of Instagram influencers. This will help you understand how much you should pay a certain influencer. Which can help you plan your budget, and avoid overpaying influencers.

Influencers can also use the calculator to check how much they should charge for the content they create and post for brands. The estimates are based on two parameters - the number of followers that an influencer has, and their average engagement rate.

Influencer Marketing Tool #2: Webfluential

Webfluential is a platform that provides marketers and businesses everything they need to run a successful influencer marketing campaign. It helps businesses identify relevant influencers, get connected with them, and execute and track their campaigns.

Apart from all of the above, they also have a tool that allows you to estimate your reach on Twitter. You just need to enter your Twitter handle on the online tool and it will estimate how much money you could make per tweet. If you want a complete influence evaluation of all of your social media profiles, you will need to sign up for their services.

Influencer Marketing Tool #3: Traackr

Traackr is a tool that allows businesses to manage their influencer relationships efficiently. It provides a platform to manage all influencer data in one place. It also allows for collaboration with other teams across multiple locations.

Most importantly, it helps businesses keep track of all of their conversations with influencers, and validate their influence. This, in turn, helps them generate better returns from their influencer marketing campaigns.

Influencer Marketing Tool #4: Lumanu

Lumanu is an influencer marketing management solution that helps build long-term relationships with your influencers. It also helps businesses filter out real influencers while making sure not to select false influencers, (with fake followers).

It also helps you measure the returns from your marketing spend using metrics like conversions and leads, beyond the usual parameters such as likes and comments. Another important feature is that it helps businesses optimize their compensation model for influencers so they do not overpay them.

Influencer Marketing Tool #5: Onalytica

Onalytica includes Influencer Discovery Software that lets you conduct searches based on a number of aspects. First, you can find influencers according to the category in which they specialize. You can also conduct a topic search, which will help you find influential individuals leading conversations on relevant topics.

If you’re looking for influencers within a specific demographic, this tool can help you conduct a Demographic search. So if you’re only looking for mommy bloggers within a specific age group, the Influencer Discovery Software can help you find them. You can then filter the results using a number of factors such as social reach, account type, location, social channel, and influence type.

Influencer Marketing Tool #6: Gryffin

Gryffin provides a platform for marketers to implement their influencer outreach strategies effectively. It also helps businesses get the most out of their marketing spend, by combining influencer outreach with content marketing. Using this combination, it helps companies improve their ranking and online reputation.

Influencer Marketing Tool #7: Experticity

Experticity has a community of more than 1 million influencers who are deemed to be experts in various product categories. They help marketers find the right influencers, and engage with them to market their products and brand launches. The platform also allows marketers to measure the impact of their campaigns.

Influencer Marketing Tool #8: TapInfluence

One of the most important and powerful uses of the TapInfluence platform is to measure the return (ROI) of an influencer marketing campaign. This is calculated from the views and engagement generated by the influencers, and other content distributed across social media. They offer a free version of their influencer marketing returns calculator.

The only data that you need to enter is the number of influencers you wish to work with. It then shows you the estimated views, reach, and engagement. It also calculates the total media value. This is the cost of other marketing campaigns that would be incurred if bought as paid advertising.

Apart from the ROI calculation, the platform also helps to find relevant influencers, and execute campaigns around them. It also allows for tracking multiple channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and blogs.

Influencer Marketing Tool #9: BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is a great tool that helps businesses execute quality influencer marketing campaigns. It allows marketers to find the right influencers in any location or topic. It also helps them analyze each influencer’s reach, engagement, and influence.

You can also view the kind of content influencers share and export all the relevant data in Excel or CSV formats. It helps companies manage their influencer relationships effectively and build their outreach campaigns efficiently.

Influencer Marketing Tool #10: HYPR

This is a powerful tool that can show you real-time analytics about influencers. These analytics are based on their presence on various social channels. You will then know more about their interests. You can also view their engagement rates and reach across those channels.

Another key feature of this tool is that it can show the audience demographics. For example, you can see the kind of influence a particular influencer has by age groups, gender, or location. So the task of selecting the right influencer based on your target audience is greatly simplified.

Conclusion