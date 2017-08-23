Valerie Joy Wilson, Contributor Travel Expert, Travel Host & Journalist at TrustedTravelGirl.com // instagram: @trustedtravelgirl

10 Photos to Inspire You to Visit Tahoe This Summer

08/23/2017 01:47 am ET

Lake Tahoe undoubtably has in some of the most incredible winter activities in the US, but many travelers miss the mark by forgetting to experience Tahoe in the summer. Lake Tahoe boasts awe-inspiring panoramic views, big adventures, and peaceful mornings. The “Tahoe Lifestyle” is all about getting outdoors, relaxing and enjoying nature’s natural beauty.

Here are 10 photos to inspire you to visit Lake Tahoe this summer.

trustedtravelgirl.com
Catch the colorful sunrise from the lake on a paddle board
TrustedTravelGirl.com
Hiking at Kirkwood will give you views of wildflowers AND snow!
TrustedTravelGirl.com
Heavenly boasts one of the most epic views while ziplining through the air!
trustedtravelgirl.com
Early morning paddle boarding as the sun comes over the mountains makes for some incredible photos
trustedtravelgirl.com
Getting up before the crowds will leave you with these beautiful views all to yourself! You may even see baby bears bathing in the early morning sunlight
trustedtravelgirl.com
Kirkwood’s new Bikes And Brews festival will have you tasting beer and jamming out to live music under the California sun
trustedtravelgirl.com
Take a break from paddle boarding and soak up the sunrise
trustedtravelgirl.com
The wildflowers at Kirkwood Mountain can grow to over 4 feet tall
trustedtravelgirl.com
Epic zip lines with panoramic views can be found at Epic Discovery
TrustedTravelgirl.com
The sapphire blue lake can be seen from the gondola at Heavenly

It doesn't matter how you spend your time in Lake Tahoe, summer is just as exciting and adventurous as the winter months!

