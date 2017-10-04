10 Places To Enjoy The Great, Green Outdoors Before Winter Comes

The sun is setting earlier and earlier and the short, cold days of winter are nearly here. The good news is that there is still enough time to get out and enjoy some fresh, crisp air, especially in these ten cities which are considered America’s “greenest.”

compiled a list of America's top urban oases and the ideal accommodation in each destination. If you fancy cycling and hiking, catching outdoor cultural performances or simply sunbathing on an inviting lawn, read on…

1. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Straddling the Mississippi River, Minneapolis is an outdoorsy-type’s dream. The urban vista is characterized by an impressive network of green spaces that has earned it many green accolades in the past. The city boasts 770 square feet of parkland per resident, some of revered landscape architect Horace Cleveland’s finest work, public wildflower gardens and the 53-foot Minnehaha Falls. Minneapolis’ ample lakes are also a major draw in summer, fringed with picnic-perfect beaches.

Where to stay: Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel

A luxury hotel in downtown Minneapolis, the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot is in close proximity to the lively Riverfront District. From here visitors can wander along the St. Anthony Falls Heritage Trail, featuring the only waterfall on the Mississippi, or any number of green trails through the city’s tree-lined parks.

2. St. Paul, Minnesota

Head to the home of F. Scott Fitzgerald for more of America’s best urban greenery. Minnesota’s state capital and Minneapolis’ twin city, St. Paul is the smaller, quieter and more laid-back of the two. It has an abundance of riverside walking trails to explore, in addition to the many parks dotted around every neighborhood. Pretty Como Park is one of the most popular, with a year-round conservatory, Japanese gardens, zip-line, golf course and more.

Where to Stay: The Saint Paul Hotel

This historic hotel overlooks the charming and dainty Rice Park but it’s also just three blocks from St. Paul’s Harriet Island and all the green spaces along the Mississippi river. The island is used for festivals, events and performances in summer, with great city views forming the backdrop.

3. Washington, D.C.

Washington’s spring cherry blossoms are breathtaking to behold, but this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the city’s green offering. D.C. has a multitude of scenic gardens, the most famous being the stretch of manicured lawns and pools between the Capitol building and the Lincoln Memorial. Also of note are the tranquil 40-acre Franciscan Monastery Gardens and the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. The latter is the only National Park site devoted to aquatic plants and is filled with more than 100,000 exotic water lilies, ferns and lotuses.

Where to Stay: AKA White House

Just five minutes’ walk from the White House, this accommodation is perfectly placed to lap up the leafy surrounds of Washington’s city center. The area around the White House is definitely worth a visit, with Lafayette Square, Constitution Gardens and the National Mall. Think landscaped grounds with lakes and paths winding around oak, maple, elm and crabapple trees.

4. San Francisco

The bay and surrounding landscape make San Francisco a strikingly beautiful city but its bountiful parks are the icing on the cake. The Golden Gate Park is probably the most impressive, on account of it being larger than New York’s Central Park and home to a herd of bison. Plus, its vast Conservatory of Flowers is the oldest Victorian greenhouse in the U.S.

Where to Stay: Hotel Drisco

Sitting atop Pacific Heights with stunning views out over the city, Hotel Drisco is a luxurious hotel only five minutes’ walk from Presidio National Park. At the mouth of San Francisco Bay, the park used to be a military base but is now home to museums, food trucks, art and archeological sites, in a lovely open-air setting.

5. Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon is well-known as an outdoors-friendly city, surrounded by rolling hills covered in lush green trees and magnolias, cherry blossom and trilliums come spring. If you want wilderness, Forest Park offers over 5,000 acres of woodland filled with flora and fauna. Portland also happens to be home to Mill Ends Park – the world’s smallest at just 452 sq in – founded in 1948 by local newspaper columnist Dick Fagan. After a site that was meant for a light pole began sprouting weeds, Mr Fagan apparently grew tired of looking at it and planted flowers in the opening instead.

Where to stay: Sentinel, a Provenance Hotel

A short walk from the famous Mill Ends Park, Sentinel is a hotel in Portland’s downtown district, well-placed to explore both the city’s smaller park squares and the bigger, wilder green spaces further afield.

6. New York

With Central Park being America’s most famous, New York is a strong contender for the best parks prize. Nearly 14 percent of the city is covered in a diverse array of green spaces, from woodland to waterfront esplanades.

Where to Stay: The Ritz-Carlton New York

The palatial Ritz-Carlton New York is a well-known establishment with horse carriages, doormen and a grand lobby but it’s the views of Central Park that merit it a place in this piece. Standing tall with 33 floors of a landmark 19th-century building, Manhattan’s green garden is on the doorstep and certain rooms enjoy panoramic views of the park as well as Sixth Avenue.

7. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is one of the best cities in the US to enjoy a breath of fresh air in its ample peaceful parkland. Dating from 1634, the 50-acre Boston Common is the oldest city park in the US but still remains a popular public space, often hosting live music and theatrical performances. The Charles River Esplanade is perfect for a leisurely stroll and the lesser-known Piers Park offers a stellar view of the city skyline.

Where to Stay: The Taj Boston

With the décor of an English stately home, the antique furniture and brocade fabric interior of the Taj Boston make it a serene enclave in the middle of the city. But its surroundings are no less so; the hotel overlooks the famous Boston Common and Public Gardens, with its pretty lakes lined by willow trees and blossom.

8. Cincinnati, Ohio

Over 15 percent of Cincinnati is taken up by parks, including a swathe of riverfront space dotted with playgrounds and flower gardens. Head to a hill-top park to check out the great views over the city, or to popular Eden Park for its Hinkle Magnolia Garden, Mirror Lake and charming gazebo.

Where to Stay: Millennium Hotel Cincinnati

The largest hotel in downtown Cincinnati, Millennium Hotel is a sleek, modern establishment in the heart of the city. Not far from Eden Park, it is also a good base from which to visit the Botanical Garden, Zoo and many other outdoor attractions.

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin is home to more than 6,350 acres of parks. From the oldest park (Orton Park, which was established in 1850) to the most-visited park (Warner Park), Madison is bursting with green spaces that are full of natural beauty, expansive tracts of land and strong links to the community.

Where to Stay: HotelRED

HotelRED is a leading eco-friendly property located in a green building across from Camp Randall, home of the Wisconsin Badgers. It offers a responsible towel and sheet recycling program and is also actively participates in the Global Soap Project. Complimentary bikes and kayaks are available for those seeking an outdoor adventure in one of the many green spaces in and around Madison.

10. San Diego

Thanks to a temperate, Southern Californian climate, San Diego’s parks are decorated with displays of colorful flowers. Balboa Park is the most famous, a sprawling urban cultural park with natural vegetation zones, museums, several theaters and of course the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Another Balboa highlight is its Botanical Building featuring a collection of over 2,000 plant species and adjacent koi and lily pond.

Where to Stay: The US Grant Hotel

The US Grant Hotel has been a symbol of San Diego since 1910, with its palatial exterior and equally grand, marble-lined interior. And it’s just a short walk from Balboa Park, in a fine location near the marina and waterfront green spaces.