10 Realistic Ways to Squeeze Healthier Habits into Busy Schedules

Want to eat healthier? Sure, we all do! But between our hectic work schedules, family demands and other pressing commitments, working nutrition into a busy day can seem impossible. Fear not- developing healthy habits without having to put life on pause is something you can do, thanks to these ten great tips. Read on for inspiration!

Forget the fads- It's getting harder to tell fad from fact, courtesy of the internet. Click bait headlines, fake users, and search engine tricks have all contributed to getting the wrong diets, and even medical ideas, into the mainstream. But old-school health information is harder to trust as studies have disproven what many of us "thought we knew". Are eggs bad for you? Are low-fat foods or sugar-free gum actually better for you? Check sites such as The Healthy Skeptics to be sure you aren't on the wrong side of your health knowledge. You have quite a bit to lose, trusting the wrong sources!

Soup it up- Soups and stews are a great and easy way to pack essential nutrients into a calorie-friendly meal that actually fills you up. You can use a slow-cooker to make a healthy stew while you're out and about, so you can come home to a delicious aroma and a nutritious dinner that is ready to serve. Want to pack a quick and simple lunch for you or the kids? Just make a big batch of beef, vegetable or chicken broth on the weekend, add rice, quinoa or veggies, and pour into microwaveable containers all week long for a great meal on the go! Soups and stews also freeze exceptionally well, so you can always have some on hand for extra-crazy weeks.

Stop the snack attack- People who are trying to eat healthier or lose weight have a tendency to skimp on the calories at mealtime, but what ends up happening is that they snack their way to their next meal. Put the brakes on your snack habit by making sure the easy, healthy meals you prepare contain protein, carbs and fruits or veggies so you can stay feeling full between meals.

Iron, man- Iron-rich foods such as oatmeal, lean meats and spinach not only maximizes your energy and muscle strength but can combat fatigue and depression. By making sure you are eating iron-rich meals, you can coast through your busy day without those 2 PM drowsies attacking you.

Choose fruit, not juice- An apple, a glass of apple juice, what's the difference, right? Wrong! Fruit juices contain more sugar and water than they do actual fruit. In fact, some juice brands have as little nutritional value as a can of soda! When presented with the option, always go for a piece of fruit.

Downsize portion, upsize nutrition- When you're eating out, or ordering takeout online, look for the kids' menu or lunch portion options. Many restaurants have a smaller-sized portion available, which effectively cuts your calories in half. In addition to that, make sure to choose lean meats over red meat, grilled over fried, veggies over starches and water for your drink and you've got it made in the shade!

Walk this way- Looking for something new to do on your lunch break? A brisk walk around your neighborhood is as beneficial to your mind as it is to your body. Walking is almost a form of meditation, allowing you to give your brain a midday rest and be mindful of your surroundings. Not only that, but it's a great way to exercise when you don't have time to hit the gym- a 30-minute walk at a moderate pace can burn up to 100 calories!

Fire your inner couch potato- Who says you can't have your TV and fitness too? Rather than sprawl out on the sofa to binge-watch Stranger Things, get moving while you enjoy the show. Running in place, jumping jacks and squats are all exercises that can get you moving without interfering with your screen time. If you're watching with your partner or kids, turn it into a game- see who can do the most jumping jacks in the span of the theme song, or do five squats every time the main character says his catchphrase. Fitness can be fun!

Switch it up- Nobody wants to feel like they are in Groundhog Day, doing the same things over and over again. If you've gotten bored with your usual fitness routine, change things up a bit: try a Zumba class that meets the same time as your regular Spinning class, or take your morning jog outside instead of on the treadmill. The little differences in your routine will perk you up and rekindle your interest in fitness.

Get to Know H2O- You've heard it all before-eight glasses of water a day- but how many of us actually do that? If you're not a big fan of water, give some of its tastier variations a try. Sparkling and naturally-flavored varieties of water are much more exciting and still give you the hydration you need to stay healthy. Bonus- drinking lots of water can help you feel full and keep snack cravings at bay!

Get spicy!- You already know hot sauce is delicious, but did you know it's also very good for you? In addition to being a low-calorie condiment, it's made from tomatoes which are ridiculously rich in health benefits. For an added incentive to put some spice in your life, research indicates that eating spicy foods can satisfy you and leave you feeling full long after mealtime is over.