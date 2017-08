You know what happens when you pack people on a bus to be taken wheverever, make them reveal embarrasing facts about themselves and then send them on a date that could end at any moment by someone saying, "Next"?Magic, that's what.MTV’s “Next,” perhaps one of the greatest shows ever made, is a dating gameshow that's basically a precursor to Tinder. One dater has five potential dates waiting on a bus and can dismiss them at a moment’s notice by saying, “Next.”The best part of the show is when the dates leave the bus and reveal three personal facts, such as how they fantasize about "The Little Mermaid" or poop in a box and mail it to an ex.You don't need to get FedEx'd a package from someone on "Next" to know this show is the poo.