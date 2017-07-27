10 Reasons to Visit Sea Ranch—California’s Hidden Gem

It’s one of the best kept secrets of the Northern California Coast. But the lucky homeowners and vacationers in Sea Ranch—a 10-mile stretch of rugged Sonoma County shoreline—wouldn’t want it any other way. This private seaside community is a place for rest, relaxation, and appreciating the splendor of nature—and there’s a little something for everyone.

Here are 10 reasons to stop what you’re doing and start packing your bags for a trip to Sea Ranch:

Architecture

It was Al Boeke, the renowned American architect, who first conceived the idea of Sea Ranch in 1963, recruiting a roster of his most esteemed colleagues to build a community in harmony with the natural environment. Among them was Joseph Esherick, who designed this two-bedroom cabin as a demonstration house in 1968. Today, the Esherick Mini Mod remains nestled in a redwood grove, where its mid-century furnishings, architecture-focused home library, and private hot tub and redwood patio complement the original—and endlessly innovative—elements of design.

Beaches

In a region known for its forceful and frigid tides, Sea Ranch beach-goers long ago abandoned expectations of casual (or safe) swimming conditions. But that wildness only enhances the visual beauty of Stengel Beach, the cove that sits just below the four-bedroom Vista del Mar. Watch the waves crash from the deck and hot tub, create your own soundtrack on the Steinway baby grand, and catch the sunset beneath the seasonal waterfall on the beach. You’ll even be a short stroll from the Ohlson Recreation Center—one of three in the community with an outdoor pool, saunas, and tennis courts.

Wildlife

Whether you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of playful harbor seals or starfish clinging to the rocks, there are few better places to make your home than Bovill on Shell Beach. Perched on a bluff above the community’s most famous tide pools, this four-bedroom home was strategically built to enjoy unencumbered ocean views. Sip your coffee outside on the deck, find the seven-mile Bluff Trail a few steps away, and spend your days hiking, tidepooling, and watching for whale spouts on the horizon.

Romance

Planning a honeymoon? Celebrating a landmark anniversary? No passports are required for a stay at Indigo Tide, where the cliffhanging oceanfront terrace offers a perfect setting for a sunset bottle of wine. Spend your mornings with warm bread and pastries from Twofish Baking, and your evenings with DVDs from the beloved Gualala Video in town. You’ll still have plenty of in-between time to stargaze in the hot tub, soak in the jetted bathtub, and keep the romance alive.

Oceanfront Views

From the bedrooms to the library to the solarium-style living room, the three-bedroom Compass Rose seems to exist as a frame for the Pacific Ocean. There’s no escaping the broad blue expanse, whether you’re sorting your Surf Market ingredients in the kitchen, grilling in the shelter of the interior courtyard, or peering through the telescope to watch dolphins in the surf. But there’s no view quite like the one from the ocean-facing hot tub, especially as the sunset fills the sky with color.

Total Relaxation

It’s almost difficult to tell where the forest begins and the natural wood walls end at the Longwell House, a two-bedroom retreat in the hills east of Highway 1. Everything about this home gently whispers relaxation, from the wood-burning fireplace and the private sauna to the hot tub set amongst the treetops. Pick up a novel at Four-Eyed Frog Books in Gualala or choose from one of hundreds throughout the house—you’ll have plenty of pages to get through in the oversized window seat.

Beachfront Golf

The rolling fairways offer a hint of Scotland, but the wind-blown cypress and redwoods are as Northern California as it comes. This blending of worlds is the Sea Ranch Golf Links, a par 72 course designed by Robert Muir Graves—and one that sits half a mile from Berk. This three-bedroom oceanfront home will help you practice your chip shots by day, soak in the hot tub by night, and admire stunning views of Gualala Point Island—from the living room, the deck, and even the master bedroom—any time at all.

Solitude

Ever so true to its name, Hidden Treasure is tucked away in a hillside redwood grove, with a network of lush hiking trails as its most noticeable neighbors. Designed by Donlyn Lyndon, one of the original Sea Ranch founders, this two-bedroom home is made all the more special with handwoven tapestries, built-in seating, and a cozy wood stove for foggy mornings and evenings. As for unplugging, it’s practically a way of life here—thanks to a hot tub, a library, and a nearby trail to the Ohlson Rec Center.

Family-Friendly Fun

Perhaps you’re the type of traveler more likely to grab takeout from Upper Crust Pizzeria than catch the latest exhibit at the Gualala Arts Center. No problem. Extended families—even those with a dog—will find a welcoming home at the four-bedroom Pelican Bluff, which includes glorious ocean views and an in-law suite with its own bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette. Walk to the golf course, take strolls in Gualala Point Regional Park, and let your parents or grandparents enjoy a bit of nighttime privacy.

Staying Above it All