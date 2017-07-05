10 Reasons Why It’s Better To Visit Disney World As An Adult

By Swirled

If you’re truly obsessed with Disney, you’ve probably visited the Florida theme park more times than you can count (or if not, you wish that were the case). It’s also possible you have to defend your love of Disney to your friends who just don’t get it. We’re here to back you up. Here are 10 reasons why going to Disney as an adult is incredible — and even better than experiencing it as a kid.

1. Tons of thrill rides are geared toward adults.

Say goodbye to the teacups (unless that’s your thing, in which case we say do it) and say hello to Expedition Everest and the Tower of Terror. As an adult, you have the freedom to go on as many insane rides as you can handle as many times as you want.

Wikimedia

2. You can be more spontaneous.

Not that we would know, but taking kids to Disney sounds insanely hectic. You have to prep entire days to keep them entertained, pack snacks and juice, and lug around bags of stuff. As an adult, you have more freedom to just bring yourself and have fun.

3. There are adult-friendly concerts, movies and performances galore.

Disney’s list of events include a number of performances just for adults, like Cirque du Soleil, orchestras and over-21 piano bars with drunken sing-alongs.

4. You can get romantic.

If you want to bring a significant other, there are accommodations geared specifically toward love birds and honeymooners. The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World is the ultimate romantic retreat for couples with an adults-only pool and great food. Capa Restaurant is a rooftop steakhouse and bar that boasts the best of Spanish-influenced cuisine in a romantic setting like no other.

5. Shopping opportunities are endless.

Look past the gift shops and unicorn lollipops the kids fawn over, and head over to the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, which is a shopping mecca. The stores offer slashed prices on designer brands like Versace and Jimmy Choo. You’ll also find shops like Gap and Old Navy.

6. Drink around the world at Epcot.

Epcot is the place for adults to thrive at Disney. You can drink at each of its districts, which all represent different countries. Have a margarita in Mexico, Viking coffee in Norway and a beer flight in Germany. The sky is the limit!

Instagram/@orlandoparkstop

7. Speaking of Epcot…let’s talk about the annual Food and Wine Festival.

Epcot’s annual International Food and Wine Festival, held in 2017 from August 31 to November 13, brings together the best food in the world. Eat your favorite foods and drink top wines all in one place.

8. Golf lovers rejoice!

If you just wanna hit the links, Disney has you covered. The resort has Golf Disney World, which features multiple courses and miles of vivid greenery. You can get your favorite sport in while still having time to hit the rides.

9. You can actually relax.

It seems crazy to think about relaxing at Disney, but it’s time to get into the mindset that you can do anything you want there as an adult. Maybe you just want a massage after spending all day on those rides. That’s why the Mandara Spa exists and can give you the princess (or prince) treatment anytime you want it.

10. The restaurants are some of the best in the world.

It’s no joke. You’ll find five-star restaurants within the resort’s borders, like Victoria & Albert’s. There are dozens of highly-rated and popular places like Be Our Guest. You won’t get bored with the selection and you can find meals for under $10. Faaaaancy.

Flilckr/Mark & Paul Luukkonen