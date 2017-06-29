Remember when your teachers forced you to read books you didn't like?

Well, the reason is because our educational system is severely flawed. Many people end up as failures in life because they've never really had the choice on what books they wanted to read, making it difficult for us even at a young age.

In my early 20's, I made a habit to read at least one book every week. This habit has shaped my perspective and gave me a chance to experience new ideas every week.

Do you remember the last good book you read?

Here are 10 Reasons Why People Don't Read:

1. Overwhelmed by information overload

2. They don't know people who read

3. Little or no access to great books

4. They prefer entertainment over education

5. It's not a priority or "they don't have time"

6. School made them read boring books

7. Noisy environments or households

8. They don't think reading helps or they're smart enough

9. They believe it's time-consuming

10. They are distracted and lack focus

There are no excuses! Just pick up a book and read!

Start by reading my new book, "The Abundance Mentality."