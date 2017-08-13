10 Reasons Why You Should Put Salt Lake City On Your Travel Bucket List

This really is the place...

1. You can visit a farmer’s market pretty much any time of year.

If you’re traveling to Utah with kids, there are plenty of fun things to do including picking up fresh local produce at a farmer’s market. From the Winter Market in Salt Lake City from November through April to the Downtown Farmer’s Market every June through October, it’s a chance to eat local and support local growers. Check out this post about fun things to do with kids in Utah.

2. There are plenty of free things to do across Salt Lake.

In the summer, you can visit The Gateway downtown to cool off in the Olympic Snowflake Fountain, or go for a hike in the beautiful Wasatch mountains (which are literally 15 minutes away from any point in the Salt Lake Valley). Here’s a list of 24 free things to do in Salt Lake City.

3. Salt Lake City is more culturally diverse than you think.

SLC is known as the “Crossroads of the West”, and is home to a variety of events that celebrate this diversity. From the Salt Lake Greek Festival, to the annual Utah Pride Festival and the Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month celebrated every August, Salt Lake City is a rich and diverse state. Read more about SLC’s multicultural roots here.

4. 5 national parks are closer than you think.

Every year, Utah’s national parks bring in millions of visitors from around the world, but don’t let that scare you off. There are plenty of slot canyons, hikes and mountain biking trails to discover. If you feel like taking a road trip, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion are waiting for you. Read more about national parks in Utah here.

5. Salt Lake has an incredible food scene.

From tacos to Tandoor Indian, you find any regional taste you’re craving. Here are 8 late-night dining spots in Salt Lake City to try if you’re staying in a hotel downtown.

6. There’s an entire building devoted to family history research.

Ever wondered where you ancestors came from? The Family History Library is the world’s largest free genealogical library, and they can help you start your research. Click here to learn more.

7. There’s an alien world completely devoid of life just west of the city.

The Bonneville Salt Flats are home to over 30,000 acres of salt, formed into a crust over the soil west of the Great Salt Lake. Drive on I-80 to the rest stop 11 miles east of Wendover for the best viewpoint of the Salt Flats. Read more about the Flats here.

8. Oktoberfest at Snowbird was named one of the 10 best in the country.

It’s true- there’s a 3 month celebration of beer and bratwurst just up the canyon at Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort. From local brewers to kids activities and even a moustache competition, there’s something for everyone at Snowbird’s Oktoberfest. Read more here.

9. There’s nothing to do in Salt Lake. Actually, that’s wrong.

Even though some think that SLC is a boring place, Visit Salt Lake says otherwise. There are sporting events, restaurants, bars and 4 legendary ski resorts right in Salt Lake’s backyard.

10. There are weird and wonderful landmarks to see.

