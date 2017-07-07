10 Super Amazing Love Songs of Arjit Singh

According to the medical science, there are some number of sounds which have the magical ability to heal and soothe your spirit and songs, of course, is among the most preferred ones. For a lot of us, life without music would mean nothing. Be it a bad day or a good one, all we want the majority of the times is a brilliant tune that enables our hearts to echo our minds.

Who would have guessed a fact competition player instead of even a champion, mind you) Would figure out how to turn into a super powerful singer with the most amount of hit tunes in annually? Make it a hardcore love tune or even a song about heartbreak and pain, Arijit Singh's voice carries each emotion at the finest possible method. Regardless of what type of music we like, the majority of us possess that you just Arijit Singh tune that we could listen to about score.

Arijit Singh has not just redefined and given a whole new significance to the Indian Songs scenario however his songs have time and again was able to input into the set of chartbusters every month. Yes, that's the power of Arijit Singh. To remember and confirm that the singer, then we compiled the list of 10 songs that only Arijit Singh could have pulled away.

1 ) Tum Hi Ho From Movie Aashiqui 2

2 ) Raabta From Movie Agent Vinod

3 ) Humdard From Movie Ek Villain

4 ) Muskuraane Ki Wajah From Movie Citylights

5 ) Saawre From Movie Phantom

6 ) Agar Tum Saath Ho From Movie Tamasha

7 ) Laal Ishq From Movie Goliyon ki Raasleela Ramleela

8 ) Sukoon Mila From Movie Mary Kom

9 ) Enna Sona From Movie Ok Jaanu

10 ) Channa Mereya From Movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

